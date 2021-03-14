Ipswich filmmaker’s debut to shine light on chronic illness

Sarah Dinsey, from Deebing Heights, is writing and producing a feature-length film 'Falling in Slow Motion' about life with a chronic illness.

Sarah Dinsey, from Deebing Heights, is writing and producing a feature-length film 'Falling in Slow Motion' about life with a chronic illness.

AN IPSWICH filmmaker is calling on first-hand experience in the making of her debut feature film.

For 14 years, Sarah Dinsey from Deebing Heights has navigated a chronic illness and is now in the process of translating her experience to the silver screen.

Though Sarah’s story was not autobiographical, she based it on her experience of living with rheumatoid arthritis.

She wrote the script and is now directing Falling in Slow Motion, a romantic comedy with serious undertones about a woman with a chronic illness.

Sarah Dinsey, from Deebing Heights, is writing and producing a feature-length film 'Falling in Slow Motion' about life with a chronic illness.

“It’s a feel-good story that I hope will give people like myself representation on screen,” Sarah said.

“They can see someone with a chronic illness in a love story.”

Sarah said she found a sense of belonging and hope in writing and wanted to shine a light on the reality of life with a chronic illness.

“I was diagnosed in my 20s and it’s a very invisible disease so people will tell me I don’t look sick or seem sick,” she said.

“I wanted to tell a story that showed that, even with people who appear to be living a normal life, there could be a lot going on behind the scenes when it comes to medication, the chronic pain.” ﻿

Sarah is playing the lead role herself, an experience she has found confronting but exciting.

“It’s quite vulnerable at times because I’m showing a part of myself I normally keep quite secret,” she said.

“I always wanted to play the role myself but I was intimidated because I haven’t done any acting for 20 years.

“The people who came on board the project told me it was important I played it myself so people with chronic illnesses watching the film could see someone just like them.”

A still from 'Falling in Slow Motion'.

So far, the project has been entirely filmed in Ipswich.

“My goal is to take the film to investors, studios and producers to see if we can get the full film funded and made so we can reach a wider audience nationally and internationally,” Sarah said.

“To help with chronic illness awareness and awareness of diversity on screen where we can see people from all different walks of life on screen.”

To support Falling in Slow Motion, visit its GoFundMe page.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.