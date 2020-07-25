Ipswich fill up your cars now

If you’ve been holding out on buying petrol, now’s the time to head to your local bowser with RACQ saying now is the perfect time to fill up with the average price of unleaded petrol costing 107.7 cents per litre.

You’ll find the cheapest Petrol in Ipswich at these bowsers:

Caltex Woolworths Booval – 104.9 cents per litre.

7-Eleven Silkstone, Coles Express Bremer and Coles Express Booval are also selling unleaded petrol for 104.9 cents per litre.

Driver at the bowser.

The most expensive fuel in Ipswich is at Bp Foodworks Tivoli with the price for unleaded petrol costing 110.9 cents per litre.

United Booval, 7-Eleven Brassall, Caltex Brassall, 7-Eleven North Ipswich, Caltex Ipswich, Puma West Ipswich (Brisbane St), Caltex Ripley and 7-Eleven West Ipswich are all selling unleaded petrol for 105.7 cents per litre.

The average price of petrol heading into the Greater Springfield area is 110.7 cents per litre at most bowsers except at Caltex Brookwater where the price for unleaded petrol is 110.9 cents per litre.

Petrol in Bellbird Park and Goodna will cost you an average of 119.9 cents per litre.