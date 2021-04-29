Ipswich fighter Ash keeps displaying winning spirit

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

IPSWICH'S Ash Barty continues to showcase her winning traits with another title added to the list after her recent success in Stuttgart.

Ash showed she is a fighter by losing the first set and coming back to win in three. This fighting spirit was on show all tournament where Barty was down in two other games before battling to the end to achieve victory in three-set thrillers.

Australians love a fighter.

We rallied around Lleyton Hewitt when he played and now we are all getting behind Ash as she continues her great form leading into the French Open.

Ash won a trophy and a Porsche TaycanTurbo S Cross Turismo, a car she won't be driving as she is an ambassador for Jaguar.

Junior footy back

THOUSANDS of junior rugby league players will finally get on to the field for the first time with Round 1 of competition starting on Saturday for players aged under 6 to under 12.

The kids have been training hard and some will be playing for the first time with proud parents looking on.

Action will take place at Brothers, Fassifern, Laidley and Springfield.

The under 13 to 17 juniors will play their Round 2 clashes after returning last Friday evening.

If you want to watch some action this Friday night, head to Brothers, Fassifern, Goodna, Karalee or Redbank.

Quick thoughts

WINNERS: 1. Golfers Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman who teamed up to win the PGA team event in New Orleans. The two now look likely to team up again at the Olympics.

2. The Bulldogs and Power remain undefeated and have shown the remaining teams they are genuine title threats this year.

3. The Utah Jazz are having their best season in years. They currently sit on top of the league with a 44 win- 17 game loss season so far.

LOSERS: 1. The West Coast Eagles were thrashed last week by the Cats and have slipped to 10th position on the ladder.

2. Sheffield United fans know now that they will be relegated from the Premier League after a poor season winning only five out of 33 games played this year.

3. The Houston Rockets have fallen so far this year after winning the Division the past three years. They sit bottom of the Division with only 15 wins.

NRL upwards

1. The Sydney's West is glowing at the moment with both the Panthers and Eels flying high. Combined they have only lost one out of 14 games.

2. Bulldogs fans can finally say their team has won a match with an upset over the Sharks. Will they go on with it?

3. Titans forward David Fifita continues his great form by scoring a hat-trick of tries for the second time this year. He is in unstoppable form.

NRL downwards

1. The Broncos season just keeps giving with a terrible performance last week and then letting Tom Dearden go after saying they wanted him going forward.

2. Dragon Jordon Pereira for his awful shot on Roosters player James Tedesco. The tackle was high and he should have been sent off.

3. Wests Tigers played well in their previous game but let themselves down with a lacklustre effort against another low side in Manly. The season is slipping away.

Sporting birthdays April 29

1. 1951: Dale Earnhardt - American auto racer who went on to win seven NASCAR Winston Cup Series Championships.

2. 1970: Andre Agassi - American tennis player who won eight Grand Slam titles in a glittering career.

On this day

1. 1936: The first professional baseball game is played in Japan with Nagoya defeating Daitokyo 8-5.

2. 2018: Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal equals his Open-era record for most wins at the same event (11 Monte Carlo).