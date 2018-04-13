Ipswich Festival weekend heats up

A record crowd enjoyed the Fire on the River event staged as part of the Ipswich Festival. The event feature fireworks, lasers and Jet Man.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has increased the forecast maximum temperatures for Ipswich this festival weekend.

Forecasters are now predicting maximums of 31 for Saturday and 34 on Sunday, with moderate northerly winds influencing the summer like conditions.

While there is still a chance of showers on Saturday, the Bureau has downgraded those chances to about 30%, with only a very small amount of rain likely in any event.

With a huge array of events and entertainment planned today, it won't be enough to discourage festival goers.

Temperatures are expected remain in the low 30s across Ipswich until a south-easterly change arrives late Tuesday.

With that change, there will be a slight drop in daytime temperatures and the chance of a shower by next Thursday.

The forecast for the remainder of Friday is for light winds and some cloud, with a maximum of 29.