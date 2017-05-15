Ipswich Festival celebrates another stunner

IPSWICH Festival organisers are already planning next year's event, but they have a challenge to make it better than this year's stunning success.

From Fire on the River on the opening night, right through to Jazz, Wine and Blues to close the festival in style, this year's event showcased the best of Ipswich and national and international artists. Ipswich Events chairman Paul Casos said drawcards such as the Honk car parade and Festival of Light street parade went off like a charm and were well received.

Mike Gleeson of Flinders View, with his 67 Ford Mustang Coupe, got a rev out of the Honk parade. David Nielsen

"You do those sort of events like Honk and you get lots and lots of inquiries from people wanting to know what the dates for next year are," he said

"They are people who didn't get a chance to get their car ready for it this time but want to be in it next year. I went along to our cabaret, which was on at the civic hall, and it is amazing how many people come up to you and talk about parts if the festival they've enjoyed.

"I had a few say to me that the (Festival of Light) parade was the biggest they have ever seen. People who were in the parade said how deep the crowds were.

"I spoke to Wayne McDonnell from the Ipswich Arts Awards and with a few days to go the sale of artworks had equalled the best they've ever had, so he was really happy with the results there."

The Sovenirs d'Espana event at Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday night attracted the biggest crowd for a similar concert in festival history. St Paul's Anglican Church's inaugural Proms concert on Friday night was put on to a packed house where patrons enjoyed a mix of classical, sacred and secular music performed by St Paul's guest choristers and the West Moreton Anglican College Chorale.

On the same evening Aussie rock legend Doug Parkinson performed the Sounds of the '60s at the civic centre, Studio 188 hosted Live and Loud and there were several theatrical productions being shown.

"We had well over 1000 people at various events in the CBD on Friday and that is absolutely fantastic," Mr Casos said.

Rumblefish entertained at the Ipswich Jazz, Wine and Blues Festival at the Ipswich Civic Centre. David Nielsen

Organisers had to move Jazz, Wine and Blues, because of the rain on Sunday, from Queens Park to the civic centre but the crowds were still healthy and Mr Casos said everyone there enjoyed themselves.