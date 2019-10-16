Ipswich Festival boosted by state government funding

IPSWICH Festival has received a boost in funding from the Palaszczuk Government, after Events Queensland launched the latest round of the Queensland Destination Events Program.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the Ipswich Festival was one of 20 events to receive a share in a total of $828,000, with Ipswich receiving $10,000.

"We invest in events because they bring tourists to regional Queensland and support local jobs,” she said.

Ms Jones said funding could be used for marketing, strategic plan development, new staff or for event infrastructure.

"We work closely with organisers to maximise the impact of these events for our economy - encouraging tourists to stay in regional Queensland to experience what we have to offer,” she said.

It's the first time the festival has received funding from the state government.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said it previously had not been run in a way that allowed the state to fund it.

"It's really exciting that we got some money,” he said. "For years, based on what I've understood, Ipswich Festival was run as its own special thing, run by various folks around the city for Ipswich.

"The state has some pretty basic rules that if you want to get grants for community events, you've actually got to have a valid way of counting the number of people who turn up. That's a fundamental rule.

"They never before ran it that way, so when I started the council crew came and said: "We want to run it in a way that conforms with state rules to help put us on the state map.”

"Then we get marketing collateral out of the state, we become part of the programs, so it's more than just getting $10,000. We're now a recognised event on TEQ's calendar.

"The grant will go up over time, we'll improve our attendances over time, we get the collected marketing clout, so it's a really good example of the new way of doing things.”

Ipswich Festival will run 16-26 April 2020.