Festival a paradise for kids this weekend

IPSWICH Festival has a huge line up for the children of Ipswich.

The Ipswich Art Gallery has a full-body interactive exhibition, Playing with Light, that explores the role light plays in life and the world.

The exhibition runs until April 28, from 10am-5pm each day. Cost is $5 a person and free for children under two years.

Today's Friday Live for Kids is a day of action-packed children's entertainment from 10.30am in Timothy Molony Park.

The Kid's Arena will feature workshops for children to create personalised festival sunglasses, handmade Rainbow Wand, trendy character pencil case, bug brooches, dragon hand puppets, plaster painting, slim fun, wearable art and music instruments.

Triangle House is the local mother daughter business who are the creators behind the workshops.

Triangle House's Caragh Dickson said she was proud to be part of the festivities.

"We are always creating things for the children to do that you won't see anywhere else," Ms Dickson said.

On Saturday night, April 13, Ipswich will line the Brisbane St to watch the annual Festival Parade of Light. The theme is Our Backyard.

The street parade of giant lanterns and magical floats will be marched down the street to a variety of community bands.

The best viewing will be between Waghorn and Bell Streets on Brisbane St.