Ipswich Festival 2019 rocks: where the music is

Friday Live

Date: Friday 12 April

Location: Main stage of Heritage Bank Festival Village

Time: 10:30am - 9:30pm

Be prepared for fun and action-packed children's entertainment featuring song, dance, magic, rocking music and character shows.

Time: 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Kick the night away with the danceable fusion of Afro-Reggae and Calypso rhythms of Joe Tee and Afrodisa, the highly-energetic roots and dub six-piece band, Bearfoot, the lush arrangement of stomping piano, punchy drums and choral samples of Sahara Beck and the multi-platinum selling Regurgitator.

Regurgitator - https://www.facebook.com/regurgitators/

Joe Tee and Afrodisa - https://www.facebook.com/afrodisaband/

Bearfoot - https://www.facebook.com/bearfootaustralia/

Sahara Beck - https://www.facebook.com/saharabeckmusic/

Saturday Sounds

Date: Saturday 13 April

Time: 10:30am - 9:30pm

Location: Main stage of Heritage Bank Festival Village

Spice up your weekend and enjoy an impressive line-up of talented musicians of contemporary folk songs by local singer-songwriter Brooke Austen and feel-good pop tunes of Wild Eyed Wonder. Get your toes tapping and faces smiling with sinfully catchy hooks and folksy nods of Lighthearts. The dynamic vocals and authentic rhythm and blues of Dezzie D and the Stringrayz mixed with the irresistible grooves and husky vocals of Band of Frequencies. KAYSO GRANDE will present an eclectic blues-fuelled rock and star shaking soul performance followed by the raucous, punchy fun Steele Syndicate with a genre-bending sound that reimagines elements of old school funk, reggae, ska and indie rock.

Following the parade:

Settle in for the evening for a blend of pop, funk, electronic and soul and infectious energy of Sunset City. Then for the most dynamic and unique live electronic act in the world, Sneaky Sound System who will take us on a house music journey from slow chugging burners to groove‐laden euphoria, amplified by Connie's sublime vocals.

Lighthearts - https://www.facebook.com/thelightheartsmusic

Dezzie D and the Stringrayz - https://www.facebook.com/DezzieDAndTheStingrayz

Band of Frequencies - https://www.facebook.com/bandoffrequencies/

KAYSO GRANDE - https://www.facebook.com/kaysoband/

KAYSO GRANDE - https://www.facebook.com/kaysoband/

Sneaky Sound System - https://www.facebook.com/sneakysoundsystem/

SUNDAY:

Jazz and Blues presented by St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital in association with Bishopp

Date: Sunday 14 April

Time: 11am - 6pm

Location: Main stage of Heritage Bank Festival Village

Sunday 14 April sit back, relax and enjoy a jam-packed program of Jazz and Blues featuring a super-charged line-up of Australian musicians.

Ipswich City Big Band kicks of the day with a range of traditional and modern big band music.

Kristin Berardi presents her warmth and incredible vocal control, making her a jazz favourite with Australian, European and New York audiences.

Doc Span will enthral the audience with his harmonica blues, backed by guitar guru, Tim Gaze, renowned, bassist Gus Fenwick and virtuoso drummer, Max Sportelli with Glen Muirhead on the keys.

Seasoned musos BB FACTORY have wowed audiences with their original contemporary and progressive blues-roots interspersed with unique interpretation of old school classics.

Jazz vocalist Adelina Martinez leads the Savoy Swingers in a hip-swinging tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

Blues Arcadia delivers an uninhibited old-fashioned soul stomp revival, combining the legendary soul of the Stax and Motown era with the burning heat and power of the Chicago and Memphis blues

The raspy vocals of lead frontman Mason Rack have been described by fans as one of the sexiest voices in the blues music scene.

