Ipswich Festival 2019 road closures

The Ipswich Festival Parade of Lights on Saturday night. Dotty Timms and Lauren Boyd.

The Ipswich Festival Parade of Lights on Saturday night. Dotty Timms and Lauren Boyd. Rob Williams

IT'S that time of year again - Ipswich Festival - but this year there are some important road closures to note ahead of the festivities.

Parts of Ipswich CBD will be closed to traffic for up to 14 hours on Saturday as the Ipswich Festival parade moves through the city.

The Ipswich Festival Parade of Lights on Saturday night. Rob Williams

Saturday, April 13

Partial closures:

6am-3pm

Darling St (parking bay closure). Residents will be granted access to their properties within the affected road closure areas and periods.

5pm-7.30pm

Bremer St (from Elizabeth St to Mansfield Pl, west direction).

A record crowd enjoyed the Fire on the River event staged as part of the Ipswich Festival. The event feature fireworks, lasers and Jet Man. Lyle Radford

Full road closures:

8am-10pm

Ellenborough St (between Bremer Pde and Brisbane St)

3pm-10pm

Darling St

West St (between Darling St and Martin St). Residents will be granted access to their properties within the affected road closure areas and periods.

4pm-8pm

Brisbane St (from Burnett St to Bell St).

Waghorn St (from Limestone St to Brisbane St).

Ellenborough St (from Limestone St to Brisbane St).

West St (Top of Town, Brisbane St).

5pm-7.30pm

Bell St

From April 11 to April 14 the Ipswich Festival is bringing back all the favourites such as Parade of Light, Honk! and Fire on the River.

In addition there are free music and theatre performances for the kids, youths and adult.