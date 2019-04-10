Ipswich Festival 2019 road closures
IT'S that time of year again - Ipswich Festival - but this year there are some important road closures to note ahead of the festivities.
Parts of Ipswich CBD will be closed to traffic for up to 14 hours on Saturday as the Ipswich Festival parade moves through the city.
Saturday, April 13
Partial closures:
6am-3pm
Darling St (parking bay closure). Residents will be granted access to their properties within the affected road closure areas and periods.
5pm-7.30pm
Bremer St (from Elizabeth St to Mansfield Pl, west direction).
Full road closures:
8am-10pm
Ellenborough St (between Bremer Pde and Brisbane St)
3pm-10pm
Darling St
West St (between Darling St and Martin St). Residents will be granted access to their properties within the affected road closure areas and periods.
4pm-8pm
Brisbane St (from Burnett St to Bell St).
Waghorn St (from Limestone St to Brisbane St).
Ellenborough St (from Limestone St to Brisbane St).
West St (Top of Town, Brisbane St).
5pm-7.30pm
Bell St
From April 11 to April 14 the Ipswich Festival is bringing back all the favourites such as Parade of Light, Honk! and Fire on the River.
In addition there are free music and theatre performances for the kids, youths and adult.