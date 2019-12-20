Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Murphy was killed at Springfield Lakes on his 49th birthday in October.
David Murphy was killed at Springfield Lakes on his 49th birthday in October.
News

Father’s murder trial at least ‘18 months away’

Danielle Buckley
20th Dec 2019 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a slain Ipswich father will have to wait 18 more months before two teenagers accused of his murder face trial.

David Murphy was killed on his 49th birthday after he was allegedly hit in the head with a pistol following a car chase and roadside fight at Springfield Lakes on October 19.

Queensland Police have alleged his daughter's "obsessive" ex-partner Kynan Ignacio Vital, 19, and his friend Ethan Maurice McPherson, 19, murdered Mr Murphy before Mr Vital returned to punch his ex-partner in the head.

 

Kynan Vital pictured with Julia Murphy, daughter of David Murphy.
Kynan Vital pictured with Julia Murphy, daughter of David Murphy.

 

 

Both teenagers are in jail awaiting trial but face a lengthy wait after it was revealed an autopsy report will take up to 12 months to complete and a trial was not likely until mid 2021.

The delay was detailed in a court judgment where Mr Vital challenged the Queensland Supreme Court's decision to refuse him bail last month.

Mr Vital argued the court had overlooked the "extraordinary delay" and had not taken into account his young age, lack of criminal history and "weakness of the Crown case" when assessing his bail application.

 

The family of Springfield Lakes man David Murphy outside Brisbane Supreme Court.
The family of Springfield Lakes man David Murphy outside Brisbane Supreme Court.

But the Queensland Court of Appeal upheld the decision to keep Mr Vital behind bars because of the serious charges he was facing and his "erratic and violent" actions towards Ms Murphy after her father was killed.

In the court judgment it was revealed that shortly after Mr Murphy was fatally struck, Mr Vital returned to Julia Murphy's home, allegedly punching her in the head before taking her mobile phone and fleeing.

The Crown will allege that the pair had been in a tumultuous relationship and Ms Murphy had broken up with Mr Vital in the morning. Her father died later that day.

 

The pair allegedly broke up the morning that Mr Murphy was killed.
The pair allegedly broke up the morning that Mr Murphy was killed.

 

That night she went to celebrate her father's birthday and when she returned, Mr Vital was in her bedroom.

Her housemate phoned Ms Murphy's father who arrived with another man to confront Mr Vital, who then fled with Mr McPherson.

Mr Murphy chased the pair in a car before Mr Vital pulled his white ute to the side of the road.

 

Springfield murder victim David Murphy with his daughter Julia.
Springfield murder victim David Murphy with his daughter Julia.

 

It's alleged Mr McPherson then stepped onto the roadside and, following a fight, struck Mr Murphy in the head with a pistol.

Mr Murphy fell to the ground, lost consciousness and was later declared dead at the scene.

The teenagers have each been charged with murder, common assault, enter dwelling and robbery with violence. - NewsRegional

appeal court bail application car chase court david murphy ethan maurice mcpherson father killed kynan vital murder trial
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remember this? Ipswich’s father of swimming and a leaky pool

        premium_icon Remember this? Ipswich’s father of swimming and a leaky pool

        Sport AS the summer hots up and pools become a magnet, it’s timely to remember Ipswich’s wonderful coaching predecessor Jim Gardiner.

        • 20th Dec 2019 1:30 PM
        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        Breaking STAY INFORMED: Kipper Creek (east of Wivenhoe Dam) bushfire as at 12.15pm Fri 20...

        • 20th Dec 2019 1:09 PM
        Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        premium_icon Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        Business They fought the good fight for as long as they could, but the doors will close on...

        Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        premium_icon Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        Offbeat Women prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need...