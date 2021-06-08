Ipswich father, son back on track as national champions

Australian Top Sportsman champion Paul Doeblien is excited about returning to the Winternationals this week after last year’s event was cancelled. Picture: Dave Reid/dragphotos.com.au

Australian Top Sportsman champion Paul Doeblien is excited about returning to the Winternationals this week after last year’s event was cancelled. Picture: Dave Reid/dragphotos.com.au

BEING an Australian champion competing at the Winternationals is a major highlight for any dragracer.

However, for an Ipswich-based father and son team, racing at Willowbank against the country's best is even more satisfying.

The Brassall duo are defending national champions at the latest Gulf Western Oils Winternationals blasting off from Thursday.

Paul is the current Top Sportsman champion, having earlier won national titles in the Super Street and Super Sedan brackets.

Ipswich-based Australian Super Street champion Shaun Doeblien. Picture: Dave Reid/dragphotos.com.au

Son Shaun won his first national title in 2019, taking out the Super Street category before many regular meetings, including the 2020 Winternats, were cancelled or postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Back at their home Willowbank Raceway track, Paul is thrilled to share his motorsport achievements with Shaun and his daughter Nicole.

"It's awesome,'' the Ipswich City Council worker said.

"It's really satisfying to see your children doing well.''

Shaun, 23, spends considerable time working with Paul on their cars.

"If my son wasn't involved and giving me a hand to get my car finished, I wouldn't have made it,'' Paul said.

"He's with me all the time in the shed.

"When you have a win, the satisfaction you get from it certainly makes up for those bad times you are out there busting your back in the shed.''

Nicole, 25, has also raced in the modified bracket in past years. She's planning to buy Paul's car and do some more racing after this weekend's competition.

Massive crowd expected

For the latest Winternationals, it's Paul and Shaun focused on defending their national titles.

They both begin qualifying on Thursday, hoping to progress through Ipswich's internationally regarded four-day championships.

Paul, who has been racing for more than 30 years, enjoys competing the past few seasons in the challenging Top Sportsman class.

He rates his current national title the most satisfying of his three honours.

"The Top Sportsman one is the most competitive class that I've ever raced in,'' he said.

However, he had some heavy duty work to do after blowing up his engine at the Queensland Drag Racing Championships round at Willowbank earlier in the year.

"I only just got it going on Saturday at the Winternationals warm-up and that was our first run in the car since February,'' Paul said.

"Everything performed well and the car was running on the Sunday.

"We come home. We did all the service checks on it and everything checked out real well.

"It's all good.''

Shaun's preparation has been much smoother, having raced in Sydney in May.

The welder has been competing for more than four years, starting in the bracket Paul first raced in.

"They (Shaun and Nicole) have just grown up in the sport and they've always been helping me,'' Paul said.

"When they both got to the age of getting a licence, they both got into the sport naturally and they've both done really well.

"He (Shaun) is actually racing in the car that I won the Australian title in back in 2000.''

The Ipswich father and son regularly race at venues in Cairns and Sydney as well as their home track.

Excitement is building at Willowbank Raceway after last year's disruptions.

"We'd both like to win the event and the national titles to back those up,'' Paul said.

Brassall-based Australian Top Sportsman champion Paul Doeblien. Picture: Dave Reid/dragphotos.com.au

Largely self-funded, Paul appreciated the support of Lockyer Engine Reconditioning and Total Cover Painting in helping him win a national title.

While the Doeblien family look forward to another major event, teams from around the country have set up a base at Willowbank for the Winternats.

Up to 3000 participants are expected at the Winternationals, with more than 370 competing teams involved in qualifying and progressing through the stages.

Many racers contested last weekend's warm-up event excited just to be back racing after last year's challenges.

The Winternationals are final round of the national 400 Thunder season with drivers vying for championship honours.

Among other popular categories this weekend are Top Fuel, Pro Slammer, Junior Dragsters and Pro Mod.

After a strong showing in Sydney last month setting a new track record, Peter Xiberras is eager to go back-to-back at Willowbank this weekend.

The finals are on Sunday with plenty of entertainment planned over the four days.

Tickets are available online at www.willowbankraceway.com.au

Explosive Top Fuel action from the 2020 New Years Thunder series at Willowbank Raceway. Picture: Dave Reid/dragphotos.com.au

TOP FUEL FACTS

* Top Fuel Dragsters accelerate quicker than any other land vehicle on earth - quicker than the RAAF jet fighters and quicker than a space shuttle. These cars will get to over 500kph in four seconds.

* One Top Fuel dragster 500 cubic-inch Hemi engine makes more horsepower (10,000 horsepower) than the first five rows at Bathurst.

* Under full throttle, a dragster engine consumes over five litres of nitro methane per second; a fully loaded Boeing 747 Plane consumes jet fuel at the same rate with 25% less energy being produced.

* A stock V8 engine cannot produce enough power to merely drive the dragster's supercharger.

* The quickest run in Australia is Damien Harris with a 3.774 second pass down the track. Kelly Bettes is the quickest female at 3.801 seconds (4th quickest in the all-time quickest leaderboard in Australia).

* Nitromethane burns yellow. The spectacular white flame seen out of the exhaust at night is raw burning hydrogen, dissociated from atmospheric water vapour by the searing exhaust gases.

* Dual magnetos supply 44 amps to each spark plug, in reference this is the output of an arc welder in each cylinder.

* Dragsters reach over 300 MPH before you have completed reading this sentence.

* In order to exceed 300 MPH in 4.5 seconds, dragsters must accelerate an average of over 4 Gs. and slowing down pulling the parachutes at minus 6 Gs.

* Assuming all the equipment is paid off, the crew worked for free and nothing blows up, each run costs an estimated $2,000 per second.

Additional information provided by Dave Reid, of dragphotos.com.au

Look out for his photos from the weekend racing.