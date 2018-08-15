Ipswich father free despite 40 offences

A FATHER with a history of illicit drug use pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to a crime spree when he went off the rails and committed 40 offences.

Supported by family at Ipswich Magistrates Court where he appeared in custody, Dean Mitchell Taylor, 32, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to dozens of charges including drug driving, stealing, drug possession, driving unlicensed, wilful damage, entering dwellings to steal, receiving tainted property, operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation, and breaches of bail.

The offences took place between October 2016 and June this year.

Police facts state a house at Morayfield was broken into with furniture and household items stolen, along with firearms and ammunition.

The same house was broken into again weeks later and saddlery gear taken.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the collective weight and range of the offences including burglary made Taylor's crimes serious.

Mr Walker said significant property was taken in one offence, but Taylor was being sentenced on the basis that this house had already been entered and he had not taken the property.

Mr Walker said such break-ins to houses had a lasting effect on residents and left them feeling insecure.

He told Taylor it was disappointing a young man who had put things into place to lead a productive life, buying a house and being employed as a concreter, should do this.

Taylor had spent 47 days in jail.

Mr Walker sentenced him to six months jail, immediately suspended for two years. And for other offences Taylor received 18-month supervised probation.

He was disqualified from driving for five months.