Ipswich farewells devoted surgeon Dr Terry Mulhearn

IPSWICH has lost one of its most well known and respected doctors, but his influence will live on for years to come.

Terrence "Terry” Mulhearn died on December 12 last year aged 77.

Dr Mulhearn was first appointed to Ipswich Hospital as a surgical registrar in 1970.

In 1971, Dr Mulhearn was appointed as medical superintendent at Ipswich Hospital, a position he then went on to hold for the next 20 years.

During this time, he was able to combine his love of surgery with medical administration.

He identified the need for expansion at the hospital as the population grew and would go on to contribute to three major building expansion projects during his time.

Dr Mulhearn also served as a principal medical officer in the Reserve Unit of the Royal Australian Air Force, rising to the rank of wing commander.

EARLY YEARS: Dr Mulhearn on his UQ graduation day in 1962. Contributed

He successfully negotiated with the Air Force Base at Amberley to be able to transport seriously ill patients by helicopter from Ipswich to Brisbane. This all happened long before the rescue helicopter services we know and take for granted today.

Dr Mulhearn took on a vital role in the training of young surgeons.

He ensured Ipswich Hospital was officially recognised as a teaching hospital for advanced surgical trainees, taking on the role of supervisor of training at Ipswich Hospital.

He was appointed clinical senior lecturer by the University of Queensland and was involved in teaching medical students at Ipswich Hospital for 25 years.

He also pushed for and helped establish a Breast Screen Unit in Ipswich. He was appointed designated breast surgeon at Breast Screen Queensland Ipswich Branch.

Dr Mulhearn (right of centre) with members of his extended family following the christening of one of his grandchildren. Contributed

He was a member of the Queensland Council of the Royal College of Surgeons for two five-year terms. There he served in the roles of president, secretary and treasurer of the Ipswich Branch of the AMA.

In 1980, Dr Mulhearn introduced surgical audits at Ipswich Hospital which continue to this day. He received two grants for Ipswich Hospital to assist research into peptic ulcer disease and also road trauma, and was a member of the road trauma committee.

After ceasing his full-time appointments at Ipswich Hospital, Dr Mulhearn was appointed as a visiting surgeon at both St Andrews and Ipswich Hospital, which he continued until his retirement.

Terry Mulhearn (left) accompanies former premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen through a revamped Ipswich Hospital.

Life-saving work aside, the true love of Dr Mulhearn's life was his wife Terri and their four sons, James, Sean, Richard and Michael.

At the time of his passing he was also a proud grandfather to eight.

Terry met Terri while the latter was doing her nursing training at the PA Hospital, and they married on December 27, 1965. Dr Mulhearn then continued his medical studies in England.

In a eulogy delivered to St Mary's Church Ipswich on December 18, son James Mulhearn said his dad picked up some valuable professional and life lessons in London.

"Dad studied in London for the first year, then worked for three years in hospitals around England, making new friends and gaining an enormous amount of experience and surgical skill,” he said.

Ipswich surgeon Dr John Copp, who worked alongside Dr Mulhearn for 22 years, said his former workmate had a passion for his hometown.

"He was passionate about Ipswich and his work, and he was proud of his family and what his children achieved,” Dr Copp said.

"He was a talented surgeon who enjoyed a long and illustrious career.”

Son Sean, now a cardiologist, said his father taught him the value of hard work.

"Also very importantly, he taught me respect for your patients and their families and taking the time to listen to their concerns,” Sean said.

Dr Mulhearn had a great love of classic cars and enjoyed tinkering with them and taking them for drives.

"The family often did not know about a new car purchase until it arrived in our street, either being driven proudly by him, or being unloaded by a car carrier,” Sean said.

"Or, on another very memorable occasion, being discovered by us hidden away in a city carpark, some four months after he had secretly purchased it.”

James paid tribute to Dr Mulhearn's wife of almost 52 years, saying she was the glue that held the family together.

Mrs Mulhearn said it was tough during the many years that her husband was on call for emergency surgery at Ipswich Hospital.

"When we first came to Ipswich, it was really growing,” Mrs Mulhearn said. "Terry was on call every second nigh and every second weekend. He was really tied up with the hospital in those days. It was the time when general surgeons had to be jacks of all trades.”

Despite the demands of his career, Mrs Mulhearn said Terry was always a calm and generous husband and father.

"He had a lot of achievements but went about his work quietly without making a big song and dance and big-noting himself.”