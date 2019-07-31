Ipswich fans help Flyers showcase 'brilliant' play

Ipswich Flyers coach Nicole Grant is delighted how her team is responding this season.

Ipswich Flyers coach Nicole Grant is delighted how her team is responding this season.

PRODUCING a show of strength to thank their supporters provided extra motivation for an Ipswich Flyers team already achieving fine goals this season.

However, that's what Ipswich netball fans and officials have come to expect this season from effervescent Flyers coach Nicole Grant and her second-placed SEQ Cup side.

Overpowering Cornubia Park 83-32 in their latest Queensland Premier League game highlighted the Flyers' commitment.

"I asked the team specifically this week to play for their supporters,'' Grant said.

"We have many regular supporters who come down every single week. I asked that regardless of the score line throughout the game, that each quarter they push themselves and showcase how far we are coming as a team.''

The call was answered at the Queensland State Netball Centre in the Flyers round 11 victory, their ninth of the season.

"The team took the opportunity to execute many of our set plays which created some beautiful passages of play,'' Grant said.

"We kept Cornubia to under 10 goals each quarter which was impressive.''

One of the reasons for Flyers' impressive progress this season is the steady improvement.

"Regardless of who I am starting or bringing on at half- time, the team is starting and finishing much stronger with each game we play,'' Grant said.

Against Cornubia Park, Grant said Bridget Cumming's fitness was evident playing a full game in the centre court.

"She was able to push herself for every ball and not looking tired at any point in the game,'' the coach said.

"I was able to run a moving goal circle in the first half with both Chloe Roberts and Emilie McInally being accurate in their shots.''

Grant said Tahlia Vandenberg was a standout in defence.

STANDOUT: Ipswich Flyers netballer Tahlia Vandenberg

She said this week's bye came at a helpful time with a few illnesses in the team.

"We are having a team bonding night where we will watch a few videos from our previous games,'' Grant said.

"This is a great opportunity for the girls to see what I see when they are out on court.

"We are also having a practice game against a men's netball team leading into our game against Goodna next week.''

With that top-of-the-table clash looming, Grant said it was important the Flyers continue to prepare well.

"The team have been an absolute pleasure to coach thus far,'' she said. "I am so incredibly proud of what they are achieving. They are playing some brilliant netball.

"It is so rewarding to see them putting what we are working on at training into action.''

State of play

QPL SEQ Cup Rd 12: Thursday - Pool A (7.50pm): Goodna Sapphires v Cornubia Park; Ipswich Flyers bye. Pool B (6.30pm): Ipswich Vipers v MacGregor.

Rd 11 results: Goodna Sapphires def QUT 61-38, Ipswich Flyers def Cornubia Park 83-32.