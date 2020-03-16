Family in quarantine following coronavirus diagnosis

A FAMILY from one Ipswich private school are in quarantine following a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

In a letter sent out to parents on Saturday, March 14, St Edmund's College has confirmed "the sibling of a St Edmund's student has tested positive for COVID-19".

"The student is exhibiting no symptoms and he and his family have entered quarantine", college principal Ray Celegato said in the letter.

"At the moment there is no evidence to suggest the virus has been transmitted in the College. "As much as possible, normal College routine will continue until further notice.

"In the interests of transparency, it is important to make this information available to you so that you can be alert to your son's health as well as making informed decisions for you and your family.

"The safety and wellbeing of our young men and our community remains paramount. We will always follow the advise of public health authorities in these circumstances and I thank you for your support to date as we navigate the situation".

The school has asked parents to keep an eye on their children's health, asking them to keep their children at home if they display flu-like symptoms.

The measures were put into place following the positive diagnosis of two people in the West Moreton Health region over the weekend. A 51-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are in self-isolation outside of hospital.

St Edmund's College included advice from Queensland Health in its letter in a bid to curve the spread of the disease.

"I reiterate previous messages from Queensland Health for all communities to continue to be extra vigilant about health and hygiene and of the simple hygiene practices that support community health," the letter stated.

The letter outlined three hygienic measures, including vigorous handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand-rubs; covering the nose and mouth with a tissue or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing; and avoiding contact with anyone who has flu-like symptoms.

"We have these strategies in place at the College and students are regularly reminded of them. "Staff will continue to stress the importance of these behaviours and your support to encourage these at home would be greatly appreciated.

"Further updates will be communicated as they become available."

Speaking directly to the Queensland Times, St Mary's acting principal Marcus Richardson said "we have no confirmed cases in our school community".