Ipswich family enjoys victory as track handles wet test

Race 7 Ipswich winner Wowsers (on the outside), ridden by Ryan Wiggins and trained by Chris Munce. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

By Brett Kitching

SEVEN-year old mare Real Cute won again at home today for Ipswich trainer Bradley Smith for her second success at the track.

The win took her career earnings to just shy of $170,000 for the Naoum family.

The Naoum family includes Bill, who is well known at Bundamba, especially for his training efforts with Group 1 placed Daunting Lad last decade.

Daunting Lad was the Ipswich horse of the year for a few years back then and ran a close second in the Group 1 BTC Sprint at the time.

Real Cute started at the juicy odds of $10 - by far the longest price winner for the day. This helped to build a quadrella of $574, though nowhere near last week's $50,000 dividend for that bet type.

Race 5 Ipswich winner Real Cute, ridden by Minonette Kennedy and trained by Bradley Smith. Picture: Claire Power

'Wet track don't back' doesn't hold up

THERE is an old adage in racing of "wet track, don't back".

This old saying is in reference to the prominence of mudlarks, often at long odds, in wet conditions.

This however did not ring true for the card at Ipswich today.

As the heavens opened during the meeting, the day was dominated by favourite horses.

The first four races were won by Watchmen for trainer John Dann and jockey Brad Stewart at $2.30, Spurious for Pat Duff and Dale Smith at $2.90, Next Dimension for Kacy Fogden and Micheal Hellyer at $1.50, and Lady Brahmos for Chris Munce and Jason Huxtable at $1.90.

Munce completed a training double later in the day as Wowsers won the last with Ryan Wiggins aboard at $2.90.

At the first meeting of the new season Chris Munce managed to take a training premiership lead with his winning double though one would expect Tony Gollan to soon come seeking a seventh consecutive premiership win.

Track stands up to rain test

THE Ipswich track stood up to its first test of rain on a race day today as wet weather throughout the day did not interfere with the racing in the slightest.

It was a big tick for the works performed earlier in the year by Racing Queensland led by Warren Williams.

Despite being downgraded to a soft 7 as the rain continued to fall, the track played well with jockeys giving the thumbs up to the surface.

Over the past few years, that sort of rain on a race day would have placed the meeting in doubt. However there was never a doubt today despite some heavy rain at times.

Jeffrey J McLean room named

THE room with the best view of the Ipswich racetrack was named today in honour of departed former Ipswich racegoer Jeff McLean.

Jeff was a member, committee member, and deputy chairman at the Ipswich Turf Club with an involvement of over 35 years at the club.

The current committee recently agreed to name the Jeffrey J McLean Track View room exactly 10 years to the date of his passing in 2010.

Jeff's wife Carmel and children David and Bridget, along with their families, attended the opening and enjoyed a day at the club where their husband and father so much enjoyed himself.

Jeff of course was also a former Wallaby as was his brother Paul several decades ago with the pair of proud Ipswichians well known across the entire rugby community.

Next meetings

IPSWICH scheduled racing is to continue on Thursday, then Wednesday 19th, and Thursday 27th to complete August racing.

September racing includes a Saturday provincial meeting on the 19th when the official opening of the full facility is planned.