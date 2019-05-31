Menu
The Wests' A2 hockey side that shared in the club's recent spate of premiership successes. Some fine club achievements will be celebrated at events later this year.
Hockey

Ipswich family club outlines exciting 50th year celebrations

David Lems
by
31st May 2019 10:17 AM

HOCKEY: For a family club rich in tradition, Western Suburbs Hockey Club are fittingly planning a number of junior and senior events to celebrate their 50th year anniversary.

The festivities start on Friday, August 9, with plans for a golf day.

Saturday, August 10, has been set down for a "Magpie Birthday Party” for juniors at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

A Hookin2Hockey program is planned for the morning with junior fixtures during the day.

That will set the scene for the major celebration that night - Wests' 50th Year Celebration Gala Dinner at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Past and present players and supporters are invited to attend. As an open-aged event, future Magpies are welcome.

A recovery breakfast is planned on Sunday morning followed by a barefoot bowls day at United Services Bowls Club.

Rounding out the weekend will be Reserve Grade women's teams, Wests White and West Black, playing each other at 5.30pm.

Tickets for the black tie gala dinner are $90 per person, $80 for life members. This includes a two-course meal, beer, wine and soft drink, photography and entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased at www.stickytickets.com.au/84819

Memorabilia will be available for purchase in the lead-up to the event.

More information at www. instagram.com/wests50th, or https://www.facebook.com/Wests50th/

Wests Hockey Club was formed when the St Stephens club underwent a name change.

That occurred on January 17, 1969 at a meeting at St Stephen's Hall in Ferrett Street. It was moved by Doug Broadfoot and seconded by B Smith that a new hockey club be formed.

The motion was carried.

Graham Wellings conducted the meeting as chairman and secretary.

In the first year, Wests enjoyed success with two premierships.

In 2018, Wests savoured six premierships, being one of the largest clubs in Ipswich with more that 230 registered members and many more supporters.

A-Grade player and club supporter Amy Nicholls said the 50 year celebration would provide plenty to enjoy.

"Wests has always promoted its club as a family friendly club, with many families that started the club now witnessing their grandchildren continuing the fun and tradition of playing hockey,'' she said.

"Our club has seen many great representative players develop through our junior grades to the International level.''

Ipswich Nissan, Platinum Electricians and NAB have already offered sponsorship for the Wests club's anniversary.

Other businesses interested in becoming involved can email club officials at westernsuburbs50th@gmail.com

Ipswich Queensland Times

