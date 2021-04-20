Ipswich family cleaned out while moving house

A Redbank Plains family has been targeted by thieves while they were in the process of moving house, with thousands of dollars in property stolen.

Victim Taylah Leaves told the Queensland Times her husband and brother noticed someone had been in their Bottlebrush Crescent home on Sunday afternoon.

The pair had turned up at the house about 2pm, noticing “the gate and door had been broken”.

Thieves had helped themselves to an near-new lawnmower, two iPads, a new cot mattress and a PlayStation, among other items.

“It was so horrible to see our stuff missing, especially the iPads, which my son often took on cardiac appointments,” Ms Leaves said.

The family was part-way through moving house when thieves targeted their former residence.

“Our furniture had been taken to our new house but the remainder of all our belongings was at the Redbank Plains house,” Taylah said.

“My husband’s plan was to spend a few days at the Redbank Plains house alone to get stuff together but he came down really sick so was isolating at home until (he felt better).”

She said the family reported the incident and officers had taken fingerprints.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a burglary had been reported.

“It was reported on April 18 and happened some time between 15 and 17 April,” the spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating.

