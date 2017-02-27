Child safety intervention targets Ipswich families

IPSWICH Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families are among 1300 targeted under an incentive to safely care for their children at home.

The second stage of the state government's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing Services will roll out this month in Ipswich and five other regions across the state.

The service aims to tackled the over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families in the child protection system.

The services will provide culturally-responsive, community-led support to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families safely caring for their children at home and is set to be delivered through Ipswich organisation Kummara Association.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said the six locations followed on from the four that were announced in November at South Burnett, Moreton Bay, Mackay and Roma.

"This second round investment of more than $6m every year over five years will provide more than 60,000 hours of support to more than 1300 families," she said.

"It is part of a total package of $150 million across the state for new community-run services to better support Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander families and communities.

"If we are serious about reducing the over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families in the child protection system, we know we can only achieve this in partnership with Indigenous communities."

Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Mark Furner said the service was in response to a need for early intervention with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families.

"We need to re-think how we work with families and communities to ensure children are safe at home," Mr Furner said.

"We recognise that community-led services that focus on cultural knowledge and understanding are central to improving children's safety, wellbeing, belonging, identity and participation in local communities."

Ms Fentiman said an open tender process was underway to source service providers in Cairns, Gympie Mount Isa, Browns Plains, Logan Beenleigh/Bayside, Toowoomba and Ipswich, including Lockyer Valley and Somerset for further services to be delivered later in the year.