Big employer adds Rolls Royce to repertoire

TAE Aerospace CEO Andrew Sanderson says the new facility has allowed the business to more efficiently conduct maintenance on RAAF aircraft engines.

AN IPSWICH aircraft maintenance facility has scored the Rolls Royce of Defence contracts, after signing an agreement with the manufacturer of the RAAF's Hawk Lead In Fighter.

TAE Aerospace, which recently relocated the majority of its operations to Bundamba after completely revamping a former Masters Warehouse building, will provide maintenance on the Rolls Royce Adour Mk871 engine that powers the fighter jet.

BAE Hawk aircraft on its way to Townsville for RAAF exercise High Sierra. Photo Simon Coates ## Must Credit#

There are 33 Hawk aircraft in the RAAF's fleet and they are due to be withdrawn from service in 2026.

Known as "lead in" aircraft, they are used to train student pilots before they step into the RAAF's Super Hornets and Joint Strike Fighters.

Rolls Royce Adour representative Garry King said Australia was a key defence market for the manufacturer.

"We look forward to working with TAE Aerospace to support to the engine requirements of the BAE Systems Hawk aircraft," he said.

TAE Aerospace already provides maintenance for the engines out of the Super Hornet, Classic Hornet and Growler, as well as the Joint Strike Fighter and Abrams Tank.

CEO Andrew Sanderson said he was excited to be adding the Rolls-Royce Adour to that list, noting it could open the door to further opportunities.

TAE Aerospace at Bundamba. Picture: Cordell Richardson

"We are excited to be able to expand our turbine engine MRO capabilities to now include the Rolls-Royce Adour engine in our new Turbine Engine Maintenance Facility in Ipswich and increase employment opportunities in the region," he said.

"Working with Rolls-Royce is another important step for our company as we continue to build our reputation as a trusted partner for all turbine engine manufacturers here in Australia.

"This also opens potential opportunity to attract business from other regional operators of the Hawk aircraft, such as Malaysia and Indonesia."

TAE purchased the Bundamba facility, a former Masters Warehouse, in 2018 for $12.5 million.

They then embarked on an almost two-year mission to transform the empty shell into a massive engine maintenance facility, adding an additional administration building to the front of the old warehouse, at a total cost of about $66 million.

While some refurbishment is still going on, the Bundamba facility is now operational and is home to more than 200 workers.