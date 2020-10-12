IPSWICH EYESORES: Candidates reveal their plans

The Queensland Times has quizzed state election candidates vying for the Ipswich seat.

The Queensland Times has quizzed state election candidates vying for the Ipswich seat.

DODGY roads, unemployment, public transport and marijuana decriminalisation are just a few areas candidates vying for the seat of Ipswich say matter most to them.

But, as voters prepare for the upcoming election, it is vital to understand how politicians’ ideology translates to the city’s infrastructure and progress.

In the lead up to the state election, the Queensland Times has asked candidates to address four key problem areas in Ipswich.

Ipswich Transit Centre

The Ipswich Transit Centre flooded in 2011 and has virtually been left abandoned since.

One Nation candidate Suzie Holmes said she could see the site being transformed into a new hospital or a carpark.

“The train station is right there – we need to encourage people to take the train but there is no parking,” Ms Holmes said.

“There is no carpark (for people) to go to the shops – one option is to transform it into a parking centre.”

Greens candidate Pat Walsh described how the space could become a bus centre hub.

“It’s got connections to the train station … From a Greens point of view, our policies are for free public transport and we expect bus and train travel will be expanded significantly,” Mr Walsh said.

“(It could also) become a hub of a cycling network; compared to Brisbane, Ipswich has almost no cycling infrastructure around the centre of town.”

Incumbent MP Jennifer Howard said she had already been discussing the Transit Centre’s future with Transport and Main Roads and the Ipswich City Council.

LOCAL NEWS: LNP promises new defence precinct to Ipswich voters

“There are various suggestions … However it’s in a very low lying area and subject to flooding, which limits the uses for it,” Ms Howard said.

“I have asked for advice on costs to demolish it. The council are also discussing alternative ideas for the future of the site.”

LNP candidate Scott O’Connell said the centre could be an asset to the city.

“I commit to working with the Ipswich City Council on a solution,” Mr O’Connell said.

Herbert Street Bridge, Sadliers Crossing

Closed due to safety concerns, the Herbert Street bridge has been missed by many a commuter since its closure on February 22.

The single-lane bridge, which crossed the railway in Sadliers Crossing, was deemed structurally unsafe and has remained open only to pedestrians and cyclists.

Mr Walsh, Ms Holmes and Mr O’Connell agreed the bridge needed a second lane to enable two-way traffic.

“People had to wait at either side, if you were driving,” Mr Walsh said.

“I think it should be rebuilt but with active transport in mind, mainly cycling.”

Ms Holmes said it needed to be fixed and extended to allow two lanes of traffic.

“There are so many people there,” she said.

“(Fixing and improving the bridge) would be one of my many priorities.”

LOCAL NEWS: Eagles speedster hopes to ice birthday with final glory

Mr O’Connell said he would advocate for the bridge’s repair.

“I would advocate very strongly for the bridge to be repaired to a safe standard and remain open,” he said.

Ms Howard said the bridge was a council issue.

“I will work with the council to support whatever decision they make regarding the future of it,” she said.

Norman Street Bridge (connecting Basin Pocket to North Ipswich)

With potential to connect North Ipswich and East Ipswich, the much-anticipated Norman Street bridge project could segue traffic across the Bremer River and ease congestion.

The idea was dubbed Ipswich’s “single biggest infrastructure project” seven years ago but it remains just that – an idea.

Ms Howard said she had advocated for the bridge since her first term in 2015.

“Unfortunately, due to the dismissal of the former council and extended period of administration, we are only now at the business case stage but I will keep fighting to progress this important infrastructure project,” she said.

“The council has very recently developed a business case for this second river crossing and I’m working with my government to secure some funding to carry out a feasibility study on that business case.”

Ms Holmes agreed the bridge needed to be fixed as soon as possible.

“It needs to happen and I will be fighting for it – it’s mayhem going over the bridge,” Ms Holmes said.

LOCAL NEWS: Man serious after motorbike crash

For Mr Walsh, the project wasn’t a top priority; public transport was.

“What we see generally when we build another road is that congestion just moves around – we don’t actually solve congestion,” he said.

“The money could be used on public transport and not just in creating another road.”

Mr O’Connell said it was critical to invest in “future-proofing” Ipswich by improving connectivity.

“If I’m elected, I’ll be working closely with council on the planning and to ensure a path forward,” he said.

Ipswich Civic Centre

Opened by Gough Whitlam in 1975, the Ipswich Civic Centre is getting on in years.

Mr O’Connell said the centre looked “tired” after having served the city well for years.

“Our city deserves a ‘fit-for-purpose’ facility,” he said.

“This is an area worthy of further investigation, be it an upgrade or new facility at another site, with more parking and better integration within the restaurant precinct.”

Ms Howard said the centre’s facade would be upgraded as part of a $50m stimulus package.

LOCAL NEWS: Double blow as second family loses home to fire

“In August this year my government committed funding,” she said.

“In addition, the airconditioning was recently upgraded and they’ve received funding for the shades in the outdoor area.”

Mr Walsh said updating the centre “would be sensible” and both he and Ms Holmes agreed the centre needed an increase in capacity.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.