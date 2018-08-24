WEATHER: What's on and off in Ipswich this weekend

What's on and what's off this weekend?

With a month's worth of rain due on Saturday and Sunday, events are being postponed or cancelled.

Do you know of an event that has been affected? If so, ring Darren on 3817 1719 and we'll add it to the list below.

This page will be updated as more events come to hand.

POSTPONED: Boonah Rodeo

The event that was to take place Saturday has been rescheduled for September 22, with a starting time of 5pm.

More info here: https://www.qt.com.au/news/boonah-rodeo-postponed-due-to-bad-weather/3501292/

CANCELLED: Urbane Markets at Swifts, Booval

For the first time in 25 weeks the Urbane Markets have been cancelled due to WHS, power and water concerns due to the expected rain. The markets will return as usual on Saturday September 1st.

TO BE CONFIRMED: The Ipswich Colour Run in Limestone Park this Sunday is sold out, and a decision will be made on the day regarding the event. Organisers have advised ticket holders to keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates. Visit Facebook and search for 'Ipswich Colour Run'

This morning organisers posted this update: In the event of rain leading up to the walk / run and the ground is wet or slippery, the event will be classed as a walk only event (no running or jogging). This will be judged on the day and will be only decided if we think it is in best interest for the participants safety. In the event of heavy rain at the time of the event the day will be will be rescheduled to Sunday September 2nd. (Same times for the event). In case of rescheduling due to rain on the day and ticket holder cannot attend new day and time the ticket holders may transfer their ticket to another person or transfer to a future event date / location, refunds are also given in this situation. If needed the decision to postpone the event will be made on event day. In the event of rain on the day of event participants should check the Facebook event before departing for the wave for messages regarding traffic, parking or wet weather arrangements.