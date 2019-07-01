Ipswich escapes changes to domestic wheelie bin charges

Ipswich City Council wants residents to feel fantastic about plastic recycling.

A NEW Queensland Government waste levy comes into effect from (today, Monday, July 1) but will not affect the 2019-2020 household wheelie bin charge in Ipswich.

The levy is being reintroduced to reduce the amount of waste generated and to encourage resource recovery and recycling industries. It also targets waste trucked in from interstate.

Thirty-nine local government areas have been included in the levy zone, including Ipswich. The total area is about 90 per cent of Queensland's population.

Ipswich City Council general manager of Infrastructure and Environment Charlie Dill said all waste sent to landfill by council would incur the relevant levy.

"While landfill cost to council will rise significantly from July 1 the Queensland Government has committed to ensure the levy has no direct impact on households,” he said.

"To cover the cost, council will receive annual payments from the state to offset the waste levy for household waste.

"This is good news for the domestic wheelie bin and transfer station charges. Council has already resolved to keep charges from July 1 the same as the 2018-2019 financial year.”

Mr Dill said waste collection providers, local businesses and other organisations could expect their charges to increase as a result of the levy.

"However, it may be possible to reduce costs by reviewing services,” he said.

"For example, recycling is generally half the cost of a general waste service. Reducing service frequency of large bins or skips, or up-sizing bins may reduce the number of bins on-site and therefore reduce waste costs.

"I encourage businesses to contact their service provider and request a review.

"Council has not increased its per tonne commercial waste disposal charge at Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre for 2019-2020.

"Unfortunately the minimum charge for general waste will increase for non-domestic users from $35 to $65 to cover extra costs imposed by the new waste levy.”

For more on the Queensland Government waste levy visit their website.