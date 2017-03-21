Ipswich engineer to join Queensland Urban Utilities board

APPOINTED: Mayor Paul Pisasale and Deputy Mayor Paul Tully with Ipswich engineer and businessman Bruce Leslie who will join the QUU board.

ENGINEER and respected businessman Bruce Leslie will become the first Ipswich-based board member of Queensland Urban Utilities (QUU) when he takes up a position with the water retailer.

Mr Leslie was one of five board member appointments endorsed recently by QUU and supported by council.

Mr Leslie is a mechanical engineer who established Goodna Technology Park and currently works in the renewal energy sector.

He said he was confident his background would serve him well on the QUU board.

"I'm very interested in innovation and being the first engineer to sit on the board I am looking forward to combining that interest with my problem solving skills to assist QUU with its innovative solutions development program," Mr Leslie said.

"I am hoping to bring technical rigor to the board while keeping a firm eye on how the business operates. I will also be looking to keep a spotlight on water and sewerage issues across the Ipswich region."

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, also the City Management, Finance and Community Engagement Committee Chairman, welcomed Mr Leslie's appointment.

"This will be the first time there has been an Ipswich-based representative on the Queensland Urban Utilities board," Cr Tully said.

"Queensland Urban Utilities provides an important service to our community and while it's important to note Mr Leslie will not represent Ipswich City Council on the board, his understanding of local issues will be an asset to the QUU board."

Mr Leslie's term on the board will begin in July 2018.