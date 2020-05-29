Ipswich energy infrastructure powers up for growth

A $13 million upgrade is underway on a 50-year-old substation near Ipswich to secure the city’s power supply for growth.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the major project to replace ageing equipment at Powerlink’s Abermain substation at Chuwar would support 32 Powerlink and contractors’ jobs.

“The works will further secure safe, reliable supply to businesses and households throughout the Ipswich area and into Brisbane’s western suburbs,” he said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden welcomed the project to ensure the electricity network could support the area’s population growth.

“Ipswich has consistently been one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” he said.

“With the city’s population projected to double to more than 460,000 by 2031, a safe reliable power supply is fundamental to underpin that growth.”

The project involves the commissioning of a new secondary systems control building. Secondary systems are the control, protection and communications equipment that operate the transmission network and prevent damage to physical plant in the substation such as transformers.

The new building has been undergoing testing since January and will be moved into its final position in the substation next week, ready to commence installation works.

Powerlink Interim Chief Executive Kevin Kehl said Powerlink had completed factory acceptance testing of the control building onsite for the first time, rather than at Powerlink’s Brisbane depot.

The project is expected to be completed late next year.

Queensland’s publicly-owned electricity companies – Powerlink, Ergon, Energex, CS Energy, Stanwell Corp and CleanCo, will invest more than $2.2 billion on capital works in 2019-20, supporting up to 4900 jobs.