IPSWICH ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates so far

WHILE the official opening date for candidate nominations isn't until February 22, plenty of people have declared their intention to run in the next Ipswich City Council Local Government election on March 28.

Since the first candidates put up their hands more than six months ago, we have been keeping track of who hopes to win your vote.

Here they are in one handy spot.

Mayoral race

GARY DUFFY

Candidate stands again

HE'S just had one of the "biggest and ugliest" thyroids removed, but Gary Duffy insists he is focused on recovering and standing for mayor at next year's council elections.

Gary Duffy.

PAT WALSH

Greens announce candidate for Ipswich mayoral tilt

Pat Walsh has lived in Ipswich with his family for the past 20 years and has 30 years experience managing commercial and not-for-profit organisations.

Pat Walsh, who has experience in the not-for-profit sector, will be tilting for The Greens in the Ipswich City Council elections.

TERESA HARDING

Candidate claims Ipswich is 'forgotten town' of SEQ

BRINGING workers out of their buildings to reinvigorate the CBD and standing up to make State and Federal Governments take note are part of Teresa Harding's mayoral campaign.

Teresa Harding is running for Ipswich Mayor.

DAVID MARTIN

Former councillor the first to announce candidacy for mayor

DISMISSED councillor David Martin has revealed he will campaign to become the region's next mayor when Ipswich residents go to the polls in March.

David Martin.

URSULA MONSIEGNEUR

Stopping dumps at top of mayoral candidate's priority list

YEARS of standing up for her city on matters of environmental significance have culminated in Ursula Monsiegneur taking a step into local politics.

Ursula Monsiegneur.

Division One

PYE AUGUSTINE

Community sporting champion will contend council seat

A COMMUNITY sporting champion wants to be part of a new council team that acts proactively, not reactively, to address the issues that matter most to the people of Ipswich.

Pye Augustine is running for council, division 1.

WILL JANKOVIC

Hypnotherapist to run for council

CANDIDATE wants more safety and would advocate for private security to be patrolling the streets to help with public safety.

Will Jankovic.

SIMON INGRAM

'It's not enough to be motivated by integrity and accountability..."

Business development manager Simon Ingram, 37, will run for a division one seat on March 28.

Simon Ingram.

JACOB MADSEN

Council needs to get back to basics

MOTIVATED to build a better city for his young son, Jacob Madsen has announced he will vie for a division one seat in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

Jacob Madsen.

Division Two

JAMES PINNELL

Division 2 hopeful has passion to make the city great again

IN THE relatively short time Brookwater father of two James Pinnell and his family have lived in Ipswich, they've seen the council in charge of a rapidly growing city go downhill fast.

James Pinnell is running for council.

STEVEN PURCELL

Eco-conscious candidate announces for Division 2

LOCAL business owner Steven Purcell has thrown his hat in the ring to run as an independent candidate in division two in the upcoming Ipswich City Council elections.

Steven Purcell.

SIRLE ADAMSON

Council candidate to focus on revitalising small businesses

A BROOKWATER business woman will contest the Ipswich City Council election in March, with her focus set on supporting small businesses, reducing congestion and enhancing recreational facilities.

Sirle Adamson will run for a division two seat in the Ipswich City Council election in March.

ANDREA DUNN

Candidate wants improved public transport, care for elderly

HAVING scored "huge wins" for health workers and faced the challenges of running a small business, Andrea Dunn believes she has the skills and experience to represent Ipswich as the city gets a "chance to start afresh" next year.

Andrea Dunn is running for council.

LUISE MANNING

Community is key for Div 2 council candidate

A COMMITMENT to community and skills in business management and governance ethics are just some of the qualities council candidate Luise Manning said she could bring to division two.

Luise Manning.

Division Three

JIM FAZL

First candidate announces for Div 3, plans to fix the CBD

A TWENTY-year resident, cook and aged care specialist is the next member of the Ipswich public to announce their intentions to run for council.

Ipswich City Council candidate Jim Fazl.

ROCHELLE CALOON

Candidate spruiks entertainment, youth and parades

DOWN-to-earth Division 3 candidate Rochelle Caloon believes the youth and entertainment are the keys to Ipswich's success as a city.

Rochelle Caloon has put her hand up to run in the Ipswich City Council election.

JIM DODRILL

Anti-corruption campaigner announces council plans

A HARDENED campaigner against corruption and the "waste industry mafia" has announced he will vie for a place on Ipswich City Council.

Jim Dodrill announces he will run for council - division 3.

TONI GIBBS

Political pedigree for latest Division 3 candidate

A 44-YEAR resident, former administrative and medical professional and community advocate is the latest council candidate to announce for Division 3.

Council candidate Toni Gibbs waves to traffic near the One Mile bridge on Thursday morning.

DAVID BOX

New candidate announces plan for council tilt

FORMER QT general manager David Box has put his hand up to run in division 3 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council elections in March.

Former QT general manager David Box has announced he will run in division 3.

DARREN CLOSE

Biodiversity and confidence in council key to candidate

Darren Close says his work and also his passion for the environment leave him well suited to the role of councillor.

Darren Close, council candidate for Division 3. Picture: Cordell Richardson

MARNIE DOYLE

Council candidate would be a 'credible seat at the table'

A BANKING and finance lawyer believes she has the skills and personality to successfully serve Ipswich as part of its new council team, saying the city was previously lacking a "loud voice at the table".

Marnie Doyle will run for Division 3 in the 2020 Ipswich City Council election.

ALYSON LEWIS and BILL HECK (teamWORK)

Running a team means candidates are commited to council

Bill Heck and Alyson Lewis, under the banner of teamWORK, plan to create jobs through local investment, with a focus on environmentalism and a restoration of faith in local council.

Alyson Lewis and Bill Heck are joining forces to run for Division 3.

Division Four

KATE KUNZELMANN

Candidate: 'Community engagement key successful councillor'

NURSE, educator and marriage celebrant Kate Kunzelmann is the second person to announce their candidacy as a councillor for the March 2020 Local Government Elections.

Marriage celebrant and nurse Karen Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections.

RUSSELL MILLIGAN

Council candidate's plan to smash Ipswich's 'stigma'

HE IS well aware of the magnitude of the job that lay ahead, as well as the sheer number of people for whom he will be advocating, but Russell Milligan believes he is the right man for the job.

Russell Milligan will run for council, division 4.

