IPSWICH ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates so far
WHILE the official opening date for candidate nominations isn't until February 22, plenty of people have declared their intention to run in the next Ipswich City Council Local Government election on March 28.
Since the first candidates put up their hands more than six months ago, we have been keeping track of who hopes to win your vote.
Here they are in one handy spot.
Mayoral race
GARY DUFFY
HE'S just had one of the "biggest and ugliest" thyroids removed, but Gary Duffy insists he is focused on recovering and standing for mayor at next year's council elections.
PAT WALSH
Greens announce candidate for Ipswich mayoral tilt
Pat Walsh has lived in Ipswich with his family for the past 20 years and has 30 years experience managing commercial and not-for-profit organisations.
TERESA HARDING
Candidate claims Ipswich is 'forgotten town' of SEQ
BRINGING workers out of their buildings to reinvigorate the CBD and standing up to make State and Federal Governments take note are part of Teresa Harding's mayoral campaign.
DAVID MARTIN
Former councillor the first to announce candidacy for mayor
DISMISSED councillor David Martin has revealed he will campaign to become the region's next mayor when Ipswich residents go to the polls in March.
URSULA MONSIEGNEUR
Stopping dumps at top of mayoral candidate's priority list
YEARS of standing up for her city on matters of environmental significance have culminated in Ursula Monsiegneur taking a step into local politics.
Division One
PYE AUGUSTINE
Community sporting champion will contend council seat
A COMMUNITY sporting champion wants to be part of a new council team that acts proactively, not reactively, to address the issues that matter most to the people of Ipswich.
WILL JANKOVIC
Hypnotherapist to run for council
CANDIDATE wants more safety and would advocate for private security to be patrolling the streets to help with public safety.
SIMON INGRAM
'It's not enough to be motivated by integrity and accountability..."
Business development manager Simon Ingram, 37, will run for a division one seat on March 28.
JACOB MADSEN
Council needs to get back to basics
MOTIVATED to build a better city for his young son, Jacob Madsen has announced he will vie for a division one seat in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.
Division Two
JAMES PINNELL
Division 2 hopeful has passion to make the city great again
IN THE relatively short time Brookwater father of two James Pinnell and his family have lived in Ipswich, they've seen the council in charge of a rapidly growing city go downhill fast.
STEVEN PURCELL
Eco-conscious candidate announces for Division 2
LOCAL business owner Steven Purcell has thrown his hat in the ring to run as an independent candidate in division two in the upcoming Ipswich City Council elections.
SIRLE ADAMSON
Council candidate to focus on revitalising small businesses
A BROOKWATER business woman will contest the Ipswich City Council election in March, with her focus set on supporting small businesses, reducing congestion and enhancing recreational facilities.
ANDREA DUNN
Candidate wants improved public transport, care for elderly
HAVING scored "huge wins" for health workers and faced the challenges of running a small business, Andrea Dunn believes she has the skills and experience to represent Ipswich as the city gets a "chance to start afresh" next year.
LUISE MANNING
Community is key for Div 2 council candidate
A COMMITMENT to community and skills in business management and governance ethics are just some of the qualities council candidate Luise Manning said she could bring to division two.
Division Three
JIM FAZL
First candidate announces for Div 3, plans to fix the CBD
A TWENTY-year resident, cook and aged care specialist is the next member of the Ipswich public to announce their intentions to run for council.
ROCHELLE CALOON
Candidate spruiks entertainment, youth and parades
DOWN-to-earth Division 3 candidate Rochelle Caloon believes the youth and entertainment are the keys to Ipswich's success as a city.
JIM DODRILL
Anti-corruption campaigner announces council plans
A HARDENED campaigner against corruption and the "waste industry mafia" has announced he will vie for a place on Ipswich City Council.
TONI GIBBS
Political pedigree for latest Division 3 candidate
A 44-YEAR resident, former administrative and medical professional and community advocate is the latest council candidate to announce for Division 3.
DAVID BOX
New candidate announces plan for council tilt
FORMER QT general manager David Box has put his hand up to run in division 3 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council elections in March.
DARREN CLOSE
Biodiversity and confidence in council key to candidate
Darren Close says his work and also his passion for the environment leave him well suited to the role of councillor.
MARNIE DOYLE
Council candidate would be a 'credible seat at the table'
A BANKING and finance lawyer believes she has the skills and personality to successfully serve Ipswich as part of its new council team, saying the city was previously lacking a "loud voice at the table".
ALYSON LEWIS and BILL HECK (teamWORK)
Running a team means candidates are commited to council
Bill Heck and Alyson Lewis, under the banner of teamWORK, plan to create jobs through local investment, with a focus on environmentalism and a restoration of faith in local council.
Division Four
KATE KUNZELMANN
Candidate: 'Community engagement key successful councillor'
NURSE, educator and marriage celebrant Kate Kunzelmann is the second person to announce their candidacy as a councillor for the March 2020 Local Government Elections.
RUSSELL MILLIGAN
Council candidate's plan to smash Ipswich's 'stigma'
HE IS well aware of the magnitude of the job that lay ahead, as well as the sheer number of people for whom he will be advocating, but Russell Milligan believes he is the right man for the job.
