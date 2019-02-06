Ipswich duo make ABL history with Bandits

UNTOUCHABLE: Ipswich Musketeers Andrew Campbell and Wade Dutton celebrate winning the Claxton Shield with the Brisbane Bandits for the fourth-consecutive season.

THE IPSWICH connection was on full display at the weekend, with both Wade Dutton and Andrew Campbell hitting homers for the Brisbane Bandits as the back-to-back-to-back ABLCS champions made it four on the trot against Perth Heat.

The Bandits returned to OneHub Stadium on Saturday leading 1-nil in the best of three series after a narrow 3-2 road win at Perth on Thursday night.

Campbell got the hosts off to the perfect start, clearing the fence with his side on two outs in the first innings to get the Bandits crowd on their feet early.

Dutton's lead-off homer in the second then extended the Bandits' advantage, before the flood gates opened in the third.

The Bandits ran in six runs to blow the margin out to 8-0 and effectively start the party early.

Perth finally found paydirt in the fourth, but could manage just three more over nine innings as the Bandits went on to win 9-4 and ensure Sunday's scheduled game three was not needed.

It was a historic day for the Bandits and the Australian Baseball League for multiple reasons.

The Brisbane ball club tied Perth ('10-11, '11-12, '13-14, '14-15) as the winningest ABL club with four Caxton Shield wins.

Last season the Bandits became the first team to record a trio of ABL titles in a row.

Needless to say, on Saturday they became the first team to win four straight ABLCS wins.

The 2-0 series win was the third ABLCS sweep in four years for the Bandits.

They swept Adelaide Bite in 2015-16 and Melbourne Aces in 2016-17. Only Canberra last season have been able to take an ABLCS game off the Bandits since their post-season parade started.

After soaking up the victory, Dutton and Campbell will turn their attention to an Australian team training camp in Canberra this week, before returning to pull on the Musketeers' colours for the remainder of the Greater Brisbane League season.

Australian Baseball League Championship Series

Game 1 (Thursday, January 31) - Brisbane Bandits 3 def. Perth Heat 2 @ Perth

Game 2 (Saturday, February 2) - Brisbane Bandits 9 def. Perth Heat 4 @ Brisbane

Bandits sweep series 2-0, clinch fourth-straight ABLCS