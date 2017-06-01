Ipswich duo excels under MasterChef elimination pressure

STILL IN THE RUNNING: Redbank's Ben Ungermann said he'd never pushed himself so hard as he did in the elimination round.

IPSWICH pair Ben Ungermann and Nicole Stevenson took on a tough MasterChef elimination round last night, but neither budding chef cracked under the pressure.

To avoid going home, contestants had to cook dishes featuring egg as the main ingredient, and were given six eggs to see them through the three rounds.

"I'm so worried that if any of these break or fall or anything, I could be in strife," Ben said.

"I have never cradled eggs so desperately in my life.

"None of these bad boys are falling today."

He need not have worried, as Ben impressed with his Dutch potato salad and made it to safety after round one.

"The flavours of the dill, the lightness of the dressing, the potatoes, the pickles which are just delicious - I love, love, love it," Matt Preston gushed.

"If you're not safe, I'm a Dutch uncle."

The judges' praise left the Redbank father of three, who said it was his dream to put a "new spin on Dutch food" and share it with Australians, fighting back tears.

"Today I cooked something Dutch, and I know my Oma would be proud," he said.

Willowbank's Nicole Stevenson's determination to survive elimination paid off. She was safe after her first-round dish. Channel 10

Meanwhile, Nicole was determined to make it through the elimination.

"I'm feeling pretty positive. I think that's the only way you can enter these eliminations," she said from the outset.

"I have zero thoughts of me going home today and I'm ready to fight."

Her round-one dish of Vietnamese salad in a crispy rice paper roll with a dukkah-coated soft-boiled egg was a no-brainer for the judges.

"You put up a very light, very delicious dish with egg right at the centre," Gary Mehigan said was told she was safe.