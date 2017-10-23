AN IPSWICH dump wants more junk.

Bio-Recycle Australia, operating as Bettergrow on Memorial Drive at Swanbank, wants to collect more non-putrescible waste every year and increase the height and footprint of its operations.

According to application documents, the site already has development approval for landfill capacity of up to 200,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste a year but owners want to take on 450,0000 tonnes per year, more than double its current capacity.

Original application documents showed the company wanted to accept up to 800,000 tonnes per year, or four times its current capacity but as late as September, that figure was reduced.

There are no plans to accept any waste other than construction and demolition.

A traffic engineering assessment before Ipswich City Council reveals the landfill site would receive most of the material directly from the adjacent proposed waste transfer station which is expected to be operational by the end of 2018.

The remaining material would be transported from off-site sources which would increase truck traffic via Swanbank Rd to Cunningham Hwy.

The development would be expected to have a minimal impact on the local road network given the background traffic flows on Swanbank Rd and intersection upgrades already planned for the area.

Department of Transport and Main Roads data shows close to 1500 already vehicles use the intersection of Swanbank Rd and Memorial Drive leading to the site, 58 per cent of which are heavy vehicles.

The site had underground and open-cut mining for several decades until the 1980s and two voids are still on the property.