Drug dealer 'shared' his meth 'with friend in need'

Emma Clarke
| 16th Mar 2017 5:00 AM

AN IPSWICH drug dealer who swapped methamphetamine for a pack of cigarettes committed "an act of sharing".

Troy Adam Walker admitted to police he gave methamphetamine away to "people he felt sorry for" and "because he didn't want them to go crazy and start robbing people".

Ipswich District Court yesterday heard Walker, 33, did not make a cash gain from a one time supply of a "point or a half a point" of methamphetamine in November 2015 but instead swapped the drugs for cigarettes.

"It was an act of sharing effectively and there was no monetary exchange," Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said.

The court heard Walker "supplied to a friend in need" because he was "afraid they would do something stupid like commit a robbery".

Walker pleaded guilty to one count each of supplying a dangerous drug and possessing a dangerous drug.

Police found a total of one gram of powder which contained methamphetamine and clip seal bags inside his Ipswich home during a search.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said Walker had taken steps to "rid himself of the insidious drug" which was "pervasive, ever growing and its destructive of lives". 　

Walker was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and 18 months probation. 　
 

