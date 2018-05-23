Ipswich drivers paying four-year fuel price peak

IPSWICH drivers are in the grip of a four-year fuel price peak.

The RACQ says drivers should be aiming to pay 152.5cpl for unleaded petrol, but the cheapest petrol available in Ipswich today is well above that price.

It comes as the RACQ last week warned drivers would be charged prices not seen since July 2014 as petrol retailers continued to increase their prices.

Petrol stations at Leichhardt, West Ipswich, Churchill, Ipswich, Raceview, North Ipswich, Flinders View, Yamanto, Brassall, Silkstone, Booval, Ripley, Amberley, Blacksoil, Karalee and Bundamba were are charging 155.7cpl for unleaded.

"Fuel companies including the likes of Caltex, Caltex/Woolworths and BP are starting to hike their prices, and although a sharp increase is a part of the south east Queensland petrol price cycle, there's no reason for them to be charging this much," RACW spokesperson Renee Smith said.

"There are inflated margins right across the supply chain, refiner margins are about 4cpl higher than we'd like to see.

"At a local level, it's outrageous to think at 161.9cpl retailers are taking indicative retail margins of 25cpl."

Ms Smith said a rise in the global price of oil had impacted Queensland petrol prices.

"A number of factors, including the United States' decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and tensions in the Middle East, have caused the global oil price to jump in recent weeks," she said.

"The increase in the oil price is not enough though for fuel companies to hit motorists with prices such as 161.9cpl."