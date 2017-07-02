Ipswich drivers ditching petrol, LPG for electric cars

ELECTRIC CAR: Ipswich's Howdie and Ruthie Farrar are already at the top of the waiting list for a new electric car to be released later this year.

IPSWICH motorists would increasingly rather plug their electric car in to charge than to fill up on LPG gas, statistics show.

New Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows there are almost three times as many electric cars in Ipswich than there were year ago with 17 electric cars buzzing around the local streets.

In 2013 there were were only eight electric cars in Ipswich but on the other hand, the number of LPG gas cars has reduced year on year for the past five years.

Those who have already ditched the petrol bowser for the power point say the incentive to invest in electric is based on environmental impact, cost and the quality of the drive.

The developing technology isn't cheap with top of the line electric models with all the features boasting a price tag of close to $90,000.

Ipswich's Howdie Farrar bought the state's first luxury electric car, the BMW i3 in 2013 and is already at the top of the waiting list for the new model to be released later this year.

He said where other cars would cost cost about $80 a week to run on petrol, the electric version added $50 a quarter, or $16 a week, to the household power bill.

"It's ready to go with a full tank of battery the next day so in terms of electrical cost it's quite efficient, less than the equivalent of a tank of petrol. That will give me about 170km of motoring," he said.

"For a BMW of that quality, it think it's quite good value."

Mr Howie said the smart car came with all the modern trimmings and could beat its petrol and diesel competitors from the checkered flags.

"It has very very clever tech. It's just computers on wheels, it's an amazing car from that perspective and that's what attracted us to it. This is where the future of motoring is heading," he said.

"The electric car experience is unlike anything. The strangest part is it makes no noise. The day we picked it up we giggled like school kids because you push the accelerator and whoosh, away it goes, no noise.

"It's actually quite quick, the traffic has trouble keeping up with me. It doesn't look it because it's a curious shape. The nought to 100 time is the six second range."

He said while the likes of Europe and the UK had fully embraced electric car technology, the Australian market was still catching on which meant charging stations were few and far between.

"It is moving in Australia, in cooperation with BMW all the Westfield shopping centres are getting electric car charge points in them," he said.

"There's nothing in Ipswich yet. It looks like a giant laptop charger, it has a specific fitting, a nozzle that plugs in and you plug it into a power point. I think we will be slower to take it up than most other countries and its Australia's tyranny of distance. We have this mindset that electric cars can only drive around the block and it has to be recharged."

Ipswich drivers' habits

The same data also revealed the Ipswich community's thirst for outdoor adventure was on the up as the number of camper vans in the city increased by close to 50% to 766 in the past five years.

There are close to a quarter of a million registered vehicles in Ipswich, up by 25% on five years ago.

There are close to 80% more diesel cars in Ipswich compared to five year ago.