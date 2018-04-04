Ipswich drivers cop 13 cent petrol price hike

IPSWICH drivers were slugged a 13 cents-per-litre increase on the average cost of fuel in the lead up to the Easter long weekend.

According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum, the average price of unleaded fuel last week was 146.8 cents-a-litre - the highest price since the Australia Day holiday in January.

The weekly report also shows the national retail mark-up this week was about 13 cents-a-litre, based on an average bowser price of 139.5 cents-a-litre.

The fuel cycle fluctuated between 144.3 cents-a-litre and 148.8 cents-a-litre last week.

In Brisbane, the average price of unleaded was 147 cents-a-litre.

The average cost of fuel in Ipswich has been steadily rising since last July's low of 107 cents-a-litre.

Today, fuel prices are still sitting high.

A fair price for Ipswich drivers on Wednesday was 139.5 cents-a-litre but prices have been dropping.

The RACQ urged drivers to wait before filling up and to shop around for the cheapest deals.

Average price of Ipswich fuel (approx.)

February 19: 117.9 cents-a-litre

March 8: 135 cents-a-litre

March 19: 120 cents-a-litre

March 27: 147.6 cents-a-litre

April 4: 139.5 cents-a-litre

Where to fill up

(Between 136.3 and 141.2 cents-a-litre)