Ipswich drivers beware Brisbane hike

IF you drive between Ipswich and Brisbane on a regular basis, you might want to avoid filling up in the capital for the foreseeable future.

That is the advice from the state's peak motoring body after prices at several retailers in Brisbane skyrocketed by 35 cents per litre today.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said by all indications Brisbane retailers have begun a new petrol price high of 165.9c/L.

"It's a big jump from the latest Brisbane average of 130c/L," Ms Smith said.

"The good news is there's still cheaper fuel available, but it won't last long."

Ms Smith said despite Brisbane's hike, other south east Queensland markets were still keeping prices low.

"While the unleaded markets in Ipswich and the Gold Coast aren't currently showing any signs of a price hike, this too could change at any time," she said.

"The average price in Ipswich is 127.6c/L, with similar average prices on the Gold Coast."

The best deals on offer in and around the city today are in Brassall and West Ipswich. Here the 7-Elevens on Hunter and Brisbane streets respectively are selling at 121.9c/L.

There are also bargins to be had at the Caltex Woolworths at Booval and Yamanto, the 7-Elevens at Silkstone, Flinders View, Raceview and North Ipswich, and the Caltex at Churchill, Leichhardt and Yamanto. All these stations are retailing at 123.9c/L.