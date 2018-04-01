Ipswich drink driver worst in state over Easter weekend

AN IPSWICH driver has been caught with the highest blood alcohol content in the state this Easter weekend.

Police caught the 58-year-old man drink driving at Redbank Pains on Thursday afternoon where he returned a reading of 0.309% - more than six times the legal limit.

Police say he was stopped for a RBT on Redbank Plains Rd at about 2pm and he was taken to the Goodna Police Station for further testing.

A 50-year-old Leichhardt man also returned among the highest blood alcohol content readings on Good Friday.

Police say he recorded a BAC of 0.245%.

The Queensland Easter Road Safety Campaign started at 1am on Thursday, March 29 and will continue until midnight tonight.

Police are enforcing high risk road behaviour including the fatal five; speeding, fatigue, drink and drug driving, failure to wear at seatbelt and inattention in a concerted effort to minimise road trauma.

Road Policing Command, Superintendent David Johnson said he was disappointment with a small number of motorists.

"It's disappointing to see a so many high range drink driving charges that have occurred across the state in the first two days of the Easter Road Safety Campaign," he said.

"Drivers need to have their plan B; there is no excuse for drink driving any time on our roads. You are not only putting your life at risk, but the lives of every other road user."