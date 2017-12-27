Ipswich drink driver among worst offenders in state

A CAMIRA driver has been caught behind the wheel with more than three times the legal blood alcohol content.

The reading was the among the highest in the state throughout the Queensland Police Christmas Road Safety Campaign which started on December 23.

The driver recorded a BAC of 0.168%.

A 39-year-old man allegedly provided a Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.021%, more than four times the legal limit at Julia Creek on Christmas night while a West Rockhampton driver recorded 0.178%.

Almost 2,000 motorists were charged with speeding on Christmas Day.

Two people have died on Queensland roads while 68 people have been injured in at least 60 injury traffic crashes since festive break began on Saturday.

Police across Queensland are targeting high-risk road user behaviour including the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, fatigue and failing to wear a seatbelt throughout the Christmas period.

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until January 3, 2018.