Ipswich does its bit as BMT turns 25

TEA TOTALERS: Toni Woodward, Marlene Armstrong, Diedre O'Brien and Daphne Shipperley from the Ipswich Volunteer Branch of the Cancer Queensland Council. Darren Hallesy

A QUARTER of a century on, the message behind Australia's Biggest Morning Tea remains as important as its monetary goal.

This year thousands of Queenslanders across the state will gather in living rooms, cafes, workplaces and community halls to raise their cups in celebration of 25 years of the annual fundraiser.

More than $32 million has been raised for Cancer Council Queensland by like-minded individuals hosting a morning tea to make difference.

Ipswich has been a top contributor to the cause over the years, with the local branch planning for this year's event on May 9 from 9.30am at the Uniting Church's Fellowship Centre, Glebe Rd, Booval.

Branch Secretary Dierdre O'Brien said their annual Biggest Morning Tea had taken on a new meaning this year.

"Our vice-chairwoman has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, so we want this year's morning tea to be an even greater success, in her honour,” Ms O'Brien said.

"Everyone is welcome - we will have a mixture of hot and cold, savoury and sweet food, bottomless coffee and tea, and lots of raffle and lucky door prizes up for grabs.

"I think it's important to spread the message of Cancer Council, so the everyone knows the work they do and support they offer to our community.”

Tickets to the Ipswich event are $20 a person or $15 a person for a table of 10. Phone 3294 6670.