Ipswich doctor dispels North Korea perceptions

WELL-TRAVELLED: Dr Tom Dover has been running marathons around the world, including two in notorious North Korea.

FROM being scared on his first marathon visit to keenly awaiting his return to North Korea.

Ipswich doctor Tom Dover is a huge admirer of notoriously known North Korea's hospitality, especially when it comes to sport.

Among the 20 marathons he has run, Dr Dover rates his trips to North Korean capital Pyongyang among his most enjoyable.

Contrary to what many people have heard or may think, the former Ipswich Grammar School student said competing in the country was a fantastic experience.

Dr Dover last year won the amateur division at the Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea, soaking up an Olympic-style atmosphere.

"Over there, the race finishes in the stadium and there's 60,000 people,'' he said. "It felt like you could see the stadium in the distance. You're running towards it and get to finish.

"Being the first amateur and to break the tape and get presented a medal in front of 60,000 was pretty special.

"That's why I went back. I had such a great time last year.

"Eight of us went this year, ageing from 25 to 60, for the 10k, half marathon and full marathon and they (the North Koreans) were very welcoming.

"We get a lot of negative propaganda about them and they get extreme negative propaganda about the rest of the world when you are there.''

Despite what is reported about missile launches and military-style dictatorships, Dr Dover said the North Korean running events were open to the outside world.

"Tour companies go in. They organise visas, you get yourself to China and then the flights go into Pyongyang so it's actually all very easy,'' he said.

"The first time I went I was scared about what could happen but you don't do anything silly. And the sightseeing was amazing.

"I had a helicopter ride around the city, went to an indoor water park, indoor water slides and no missiles.

"One of the nights we were there, we saw a practise military parade. We saw all the soldiers and the tanks and the missiles going through the streets.

"They were practising and they couldn't have cared less if we were there or not. It was just a celebration of their national day.''

Dr Dover has tackled marathons since 2008.

His most recent event was joining his brother Jeremy at the Gold Coast.

"We've both run marathons for many years and we've never actually run together,'' Dr Dover said.

"I've always been a bit better than him so I thought leading up to Chicago in October, I'd just use it as a training run.''

The pair tackled the the usual 42km run comfortably. "He (Jeremy) ran 3:11, which isn't too bad for him and it was just a nice training run for me,'' Dr Dover said.

"I pulled up fantastic. I don't actually feel like I've run a marathon, which is the best feeling ever.''

Dr Dover has targeted the massive Chicago Marathon next as part of his grander goal.

"This year I ran the Pyongyang North Korea Marathon. in April, and the Six Foot Track Trail Run in the Blue Mountains (45km) in March,'' he said.

"That was number 20 on the weekend (at Gold Coast).

"I've done 16 road marathons and four trail marathons.

"The first one was 2008 and then from 2011 through to now, I've done the last 19.''

Before that, Dr Dover was an accomplished middle distance and cross country runner.

He captained the IGS cross country team that won the GPS title in 1992 and enjoyed multiple 1500m success at GPS level.

Dr Dover also won the Queensland Open cross country title around 2000 and state shortcourse cross country a few years later.

Apart from North Korea, one of his most satisfying runs was in the Gold Coast Marathon three years ago, where he ran his personal best of two hours, 38 minutes.

The first time he tackled the Pyongyang course, it was four 10km routes. This year it was an out and back course starting and finishing in the stadium, covering city and rural locations.

"There were people along the streets and there's reserved cheering,'' he said. "I don't think they quite know what to make of it.''

Tom's mission to conquer six majors

APART from running marathons in North Korea and the Gold Coast, well-travelled doctor Tom Dover has competed in New York twice, as well as Boston, Tokyo and Berlin.

His sights are set on Chicago and London. "That will complete the six world majors,'' he said.

Having always been a runner, the Boonah-Beaudesert bred athlete turned to marathons for fitness and the social aspect of the sport. "There's not been as much stress on the body as running middle distance, which is what I used to run,'' he said. "Now I probably run about 60km a week, give or take on average. I used to run double that.

"I don't do anything too crazy now. I'm pretty consistent with the training.

"I probably run four days a week, do a bit of swimming, a bit of gym but it (training) is not my priority any more. If something comes up or I've got plans for the weekend, I won't run.

"Now it's more a hobby. You can travel and get to run through the streets of all these amazing cities.''