Ipswich doctor discovers link between people who vape

Dr Dean Mills is leading a research project investigating the effects of vaping on lung health and exercise.

“IF YOU take smoke into your lungs, more than likely, it’s not going to be good for you.”

An Ipswich doctor is concerned the impacts of smoking e-cigarettes could be “more dangerous” than those linked to normal cigarettes.

It was while he was working on an research project relating to nutrition that Dr Dean Mills noticed strange symptoms in people who were regular smokers of e-cigarettes.

“We had three participants that were regular e-cigarette users,” he said.

“We found their regular lung function was reduced compared to what should be normal.

“We also found the way they responded to exercise was different as well compared to people of the same age, height, weight and sex.

“We wondered if there were more people out there who were exactly the same.”

Dr Mills, who is a senior lecturer in exercise physiology at the University of Southern Queensland, is pioneering a study into the impacts vaping can have on a person’s health and ability to exercise.

“We want to know the difference between young, otherwise healthy individuals that regularly smoke e-cigarettes, and those who do not,” he said.

The project will study the lung function and exercise capacity of subjects.

“For a normal, young, otherwise healthy person, the main reason they stop exercising is because their legs hurt,” Dr Mills said.

“But, with patients suffering lung disease, they stop because their breathing hurts.

“It becomes too difficult for them to breathe.”

He clarified there was a difference between feeling a little “puffed out” after cardio and experiencing a problem.

“It’s a completely normal response to exercising but some people are really, really puffed out and really, really breathless,” Dr Mills said.

“We think those who regularly smoke e-cigarettes are the ones in that spot.”

He said this response to exercise could have flow on effects.

“If you don’t exercise because breathing hurts, you don’t (end up doing) as many of those daily physical activities that you would normally do because it’s too hard,” he said.

Dr Mills and his team are looking for 10 otherwise healthy regular e-cigarette users and 10 non-e-cigarette users aged between 18 and 35 to take part in the study.

Participants will be required to attend the university’s Ipswich campus for a one-hour assessment, including lung function and exercise capacity testing.

To get involved in the study, or to learn more, contact Dean Mills at dean.mills@usq.edu.au or phone 3812 6147.

