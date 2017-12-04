Ipswich disruption predicted for baton relay rehearsal

Ipswich residents Eithen Leard and Jim Runham have been named as Commonwealth Games baton bearers. With councillor Cheryl Bromage.

Ipswich residents Eithen Leard and Jim Runham have been named as Commonwealth Games baton bearers. With councillor Cheryl Bromage. Rob Williams

PARTS of the Ipswich central business district will be closed when organisers hold a rehearsal in preparation for the Commonwealth Games baton relay.

The baton will make a highly-anticipated journey through Ipswich on March 29 - five days before the games begin on the Gold Coast.

Division six councillor Cheryl Bromage has been preparing for the relay for the past few months.

She said planning for the event was advanced, but future meetings would determine the timing of the relay.

"We have to work out how long we stop at the rest stops, how long for each baton bearer,” she said.

"We're looking to put together the celebrations at the end.

"It's a nice celebration for the city and something residents are looking forward to.”

At the weekend Gatton held a rehearsal for its baton relay.

Cr Bromage said Ipswich was likely to see a similar rehearsal.

"We're looking at one closer to the day itself through the last section of the CBD,” she said.

"That will be one of the challenging ones - Brisbane Street is a very busy street.”

Cr Bromage envisaged the parade rehearsal would be held in the evening to avoid disruption to businesses and traffic.

"We'll be asking people for a bit of patience,” she said.

"I'm sure a lot of people understand the significance of the event.”

A live camera will beam images the baton travelling Ipswich's 10.3-kilometre circuit across the world.

Cr Bromage called on schools to make plans and line the route as the relay travels to Ipswich's landmarks.

"We wanted to make sure we put some key locations that make it easily recognisable - that's one of the reasons we selected the route,” she said.

"It's going to bring a sense of community back to the city - not that we'd ever lost it.”

The Ipswich City Council is waiting for a response from Commonwealth Games organisers for its invitation to host a sporting team.

In May the council sent a list of sporting facilities to the games committee in an effort to see teams base themselves here.

Cr Bromage said hockey, a swimming, basketball or cycling team would be especially suited to base themselves at Ipswich.