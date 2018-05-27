Ipswich develops another A-League prospect

WESTERN Pride has another exciting player chasing an A-League opportunity after being recruited by the Central Coast Mariners.

Skilful midfield/striker Dan Hall will be joining the Mariners on Tuesday after impressing club officials during recent trials and a training camp with the A-League and youth squads.

Hall, who turns 19 in June, has been offered a Youth Development contract.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student will join the A-League club's NSW National Premier Leagues side for the next few months, leading into the 2018/19 National Youth League (NYL).

Preparing to play his final game with the Pride under 20 side against Olympic this afternoon, Hall was delighted to receive a higher level offer.

"I was quite happy how I went (in the trials) but I was still surprised,'' the modest teenager said, having graduated from IGS in 2016.

"I was just stoked that I could go down and train with them and obviously the opportunity came out of that.''

He knows joining the Mariners is a massive stepping stone in his football career. He'll be based at Long Jetty, about 20 minutes from the Mariners training ground.

"I'm just trying to take it one day a time,'' he said.

He said contracts for the NYL season would be finalised in September, giving him a chance over the next few months to impress more in the Central Coast youth team.

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle congratulates Dan Hall on being recruited by the Central Coast Mariners.

With Fijian heritage, Hall thanked Western Pride's coaching staff across the senior, under 20 and under 18 programs.

He also appreciated encouragement from Pride's older players, having joined the club as an under 16 talent in 2015.

Hall has played 94 games across the three NPL age groups, becoming a regular top side bench player this season.

Hall made his senior debut against Moreton Bay United in 2017.

He scored his first senior goal soon after against SWQ Thunder.

Identified early as an A-League prospect, Hall also featured prominently in last year's historic NPL Queensland grand final, won 2-1 by Pride over Moreton Bay United.

Coming on as a substitute, Hall made one of his threatening runs, drawing a foul. Another Pride speedster Dylan Wenzel-Halls seized on the free kick to score the dramatic winning goal late in the game.

Wenzel-Halls has since been signed by Brisbane Roar for next season's A-League competition.

Hall could soon follow his former Pride teammate into the A-League, providing another boost for Ipswich's NPL club.