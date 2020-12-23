Ipswich developments proposed, approved in 2020

A complex featuring a childcare centre, service station, car wash and two fast food outlets at Raceview is just one of many developments proposed in Ipswich in 2020.

AS the fastest growing region in Queensland, and one of the fastest growing in the country, new developments are popping up constantly across Ipswich.

Here’s some of the more prominent commercial and industrial developments which were proposed to Ipswich City Council in 2020.

Service station development in Chuwar

A development application was submitted to Ipswich City Council in December to build a service station complex over two stages on Mount Crosby Rd in Chuwar.

A decision has yet to be made on this development.

16 townhouses in Augustine Heights

A development application was submitted to Ipswich City Council to construct 16 units in Augustine Heights.

The development was approved in April.

Cancer centre in Ipswich

Ramsay Health Care submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council in March, seeking approval to build a new four-storey building, including a basement.

The development would deliver a ‘comprehensive cancer centre’.

It was approved in September but it’s understood the development is on hold in the current circumstances.

Shopping complex in North Booval

A shopping complex with a medical centre was proposed on the vacant site of the former Jacaranda Butter Factory in March.

It was approved in September.

Special assistance school in Riverview

The Salvation Army submitted a development application to establish a special assistance school in a rarely used building of its Ipswich aged care community in March.

It was approved in June.

Service station in Yamanto

A service station was proposed for an empty parcel of land on Saleyards Rd, Yamanto in March.

It was approved in November.

136-place child care centre, swim school in Collingwood Park

Approval was granted to establish a child care centre and a swim school in the Six Mile Creek housing estate in Collingwood Park in March.

Cinema upgrade, indoor go kart track in CBD

An upgraded cinema complex and indoor go kart track in the Ipswich CBD was approved in June.

Ipswich City Council approved its own application for a material change of use for the refurbishment and reuse of properties to form a retail, entertainment and commercial precinct in the heart of the city.

New performing arts centre and multipurpose centre extension in Riverview

The Corporation of the Trustees of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct new facilities at St Peter Claver College.

The application was approved in October.

Cake shop in Booval

The owners of the Cheesecake Shop in Booval Fair shopping centre are planning on building a new shop just down the road.

It was approved in October.

Water reservoirs in Ebenezer

The State Government applied to construct a pair of two ML water reservoirs to temporarily supply an industrial park.

It was approved in October.

Retail complex with medical centre and childcare centre in Yamanto

A massive retail complex and accompanying medical centre and childcare centre is planned for Yamanto.

A decision has yet to be made.

Dental practice in Yamanto

A decision has yet to be made.

Phone tower in Ripley

BMM Group has submitted a development application on behalf of Optus, seeking approval to install a mobile phone base station in the boom suburb in August.

It was approved in December.

Expand aged care facility in Rosewood

Cabanda Care Inc submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to extend its facility in Rosewood.

It was approved in November.

Childcare centre in South Ripley

A new childcare centre with a capacity for 162 children is still awaiting approval.

A decision has yet to be made.

Phone tower in South Ripley

Visionstream Australia submitted a development application on behalf of Telstra to Ipswich City Council to erect the tower on Ripley Rd in August.

A decision has yet to be made.

Childcare centre in Bundamba

A new child care centre with capacity for 150 children has been approved.

It was approved in December.

Medical practice in Goodna

An old Queenslander in Goodna will start operating as a medical centre after council approval was granted.

It was approved in December.

Huge warehouse in Redbank

There are plans to build a massive warehouse development in Redbank.

The warehouse, office spaces and truck loading docks proposed would have a total gross floor area of 9,892m2 on land over 41 and 45 Monash Rd.

A decision has yet to be made.

Childcare centre in South Ripley

An application for a child care centre with capacity for 150 children was submitted in October.

It would be built in the Ecco Ripley estate

A decision has yet to be made.

17 townhouses in Redbank Plains

A development application was submitted to Ipswich City Council in October to construct 17 two-storey units in Redbank Plains.

A decision has yet to be made.

Expanded Kindy facilities at private school in Springfield

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to extend its on-site Kindy centre.

A decision has yet to be made.

Shopping centre expansion at Silkstone

Ipswich City Council received a development application to expand Silkstone Village shopping centre.

The centre’s owner ISPT is seeking approval to extend it by adding an extra 993 sqm of gross floor area.

A decision has yet to be made.

Gym, vet proposed for retail hub

The developer of a commercial precinct in an Ipswich housing estate to add a gym and a vet to the thriving retail hub.

De Luca Corporation submitted the application to Ipswich City Council to adjust existing approvals for the Eden’s Village precinct within the Eden’s Crossing estate.

A decision has yet to be made.

Massive warehouse in Bundamba

Brisbane-based Multi Span Australia Group submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct the new facility in Bundamba.

The site on Masterpanel Lane is used by Hume Masterpanel to manufacture door panels.

The proposed new warehouse will be used for storage and distribution of the items manufactured on-site.

A decision has yet to be made.

Commercial complex in Raceview

A complex featuring a childcare centre, service station, car wash and two fast food outlets was proposed on land at 53 Robertson Rd, Raceview.

A decision has yet to be made.

Service station in Wulkuraka

A service station was proposed to service motorists driving into the heart of Ipswich from the western suburbs in December.

Wastehub Pty Ltd submitted a development application to construct the servo on Toongarra Rd.

A decision has yet to be made.

Hotel in Ipswich

A development application has been submitted to turn the old Ipswich Courthouse into a hotel.

The old Ipswich Courthouse will be turned into a new hotel if developmental approval is granted by the council.

Newground Ipswich Hotel Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council in December seeking permission to give the 40-year-old building a fresh purpose.

A decision has yet to be made.

Service station complex in Swanbank

Swanbank Industrial Park Pty Ltd submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct a service station with three fast food outlets on a 9.3ha site at Swanbank.

A service station complex is proposed as the first step of a planned industrial and business development to service one of the state’s top growth hot spots.

A decision has yet to be made.

Expansion of shopping centre with new gym in Springfield

There are plans to expand a Springfield Fair shopping centre and add two new tenants, including a new gym.

A decision has yet to be made.

Gym in Raceview

An application to establish a small gym in an Ipswich industrial area close to some of the city’s top sporting facilities was submitted in December.

Tatau Fitness want to set up the fitness facility in a section of 63 Briggs Rd.

A decision has yet to be made.

New services for medical practice in Rosewood

A rural Ipswich medical practice is hoping to add more facilities to house services it says is desperately needed for the area.

A development application was submitted in December to add an allied health consulting room and a pathologist’s room within Rosewood General Practice.

A decision has yet to be made.

