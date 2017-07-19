Ipswich designer making waves with fedoras

MEET the Ipswich fashion designer pioneering the men's fashion industry one felt fedora at a time.

Nikke Horrigan made the transition from underground coal miner to menswear designer more than a year ago and he's preparing to represent the region at the iconic Ekka Natural Fibres Parade in August.

The annual Ekka fixture celebrates Queensland-grown wool and cotton, along with fashion favourites including leather, bamboo and silk. The parades will pay homage to all things natural with their 'Back to Nature' theme.

Nikke Horrigan's fashion line. Contributed

Nikke is one of four regional designers selected to showcase his collection on the runway.

Nikke Horrigan the label is all about distressed denim, frayed hemlines and the minimalist relaxed aesthetic - elements he's depending on in his runway collection.

"I've been invited to participate in this year's Ekka fashion show which is based around natural fibres so I was pretty stoked about that," he said.

"I've been focused on doing my collection for it, my linens have been quite popular, so I'm really focused on pushing that.

"It's going to be my first fashion show so I want to make it stick so in saying that I'm not worried what the other designers are doing or who they are because I don't think I need to know. I'm just going to focus on me because that's how I got to where I am.

Nikke Horrigan Contributed

"I'm sticking with natural fibres, so my hero piece is linen and denim. They're going to be my key pieces and obviously the fedora hat too."

Nikke said he started the label as means to make the most of his creativity and remain true to his passion.

He said it was process which came with plenty of learning curves and life lessons along the way.

"It's a crazy feeling because there are moments when I get on a really big high with the label and then there are moments that people don't see and I get a mental block. I get so much on my plate I wonder if I can deal with it so I just shop a few bits down at a time and gradually build up to everything," he said.

"I'm really focused one step at a time to get to this next thing, the fashion show, this is the next big thing."

About the Ekka Natural Fibres Parades

The Natural Fibres Fashion Parades will feature a line-up of 27 women's and menswear designers from across Queensland interpreting natural fibres of cotton, wool, silk and leather in 30 shows over the 10 days of the 140th anniversary Ekka.

Honouring the farming and supply chain links between Queensland grown natural fibres and runway fashion, the designers will showcase garments across categories including daywear, racing/occasion, regional designers and the ever-popular formal/bridal segment.