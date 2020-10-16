Ipswich Derby riches up for grabs after gripping heats

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

THE field is set for Saturday's Ipswich Derby Final but good luck picking a winner.

After two stirring finishes in last Saturday's heats and the box draw, just about all eight runners have a genuine chance.

Tony Brett's Hara's Clyde looked a safe bet in heat one with an outstanding personal best at the track as well as a three race winning streak.

He went around a pronounced $1.35 favourite but needed every inch of the 520 metres to track down Wayne Scott's Fernando Beach.

Hara's Clyde found himself trapped off the track from box eight at the first turn. Despite his massive motor, the task looked too big for him for much of he run.

He had no right go grab the leader in the straight and score in 30.62.Fernando Beach's run in second was huge, while the powerful Hoof it Hank and up-and- coming Call Me Gibbs are worthy finalists.

Heat two was another cracker with a short price favourite yet again tested to his limits.

Trainer Peter O'Reilly with Flying Jet. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Peter O'Reilly's Bundaberg Cup champion Flying Jet looked all over a winner once he led. However, Peter Wilson's young pup Frog's Hollow was not going to let him have it easy pouring on the pressure mid-race, just missing out by less than a length.

The time 30.61 was just one hundredth quicker than the previous heat. That highlighted the even nature of the field. Frog's Hollow, Money Spinner and the well performed Townson Beach are all possible series winners.

With so many dogs in contention, the box draw was all important.

Frog's Hollow came up trumps for Peter Wilson drawing the coveted red rug while heat winners Hara's Clyde and Flying Jet are alongside each other in the five and the six.

Frog's Hollow is known for his explosive early speed, kicking off his career breaking the 25 mark over the 431 metres. He has gone on to be a multiple winner over the 520 at Albion.

He looks like he'll be the one they're chasing in Saturday night's final.

Futurity final full of class

THE girls followed suit in the heats of the Futurity on Saturday night with a couple more quality heats.

This time it was Bow Baby at an each way quote that took down Jamie Hosking's jet propelled Micks Recall by the barest of margins in heat one.

Amber Boody's bitch bounded to the front around the first turn and seemingly had the race shot to bits still leading by five lengths turning into the straight.

Micks Recall is a special animal and drew of her 600 metre strength to almost pip the leader on the post for Jamie Hosking.

Hosking's long-term commitment is over the 600 with the bitch. However, her record over the 500 at Ipswich is good.

With no suitable races on, she looms large over the final.

Darren Johnstone's improving type Maggie Moo Moo and Kelly Ollerton's Sparkling Melba fill the remaining finals spots.

They may have saved the best for last with heat two of the Futurity a ding dong battle between Mark Saal's Pump It and Tony Zammit's Frieda Las Vegas going the way of the former in the time of the night 30.4.

Pump It can be hit and miss at the start but was on her best behaviour sailing over from box six to take up the running.

Despite the brilliant start, the fast finishing Frieda Las Vegas picked her way through the field to find a stalking position.

If it were any other bitch leading, they would have gone right on by. Pump It responded to hang on.

The early speed of Wayne Scott's Mayoress and Tommy Tzouvelis' In and Out also sure to be a finals factor.

The two heat winners draw alongside Frieda Las Vegas in the five and Pump It box six.

However, they'll be wary of Micks Recall, who draws well in the two and is sure to be flashing late in a pulsating final.

Lawrance reloads with fresh litter

THE Lawrance kennel never stands still. The trainer is always bringing new litters through at different intervals and the latest of those is the Magic Sprite/Made for Ron progeny who are beginning to pop up around Ipswich.

They've got a lot of racing in front of them but there's no question that 26-month-old Elastic Bairn has had the biggest impact on the track so far.

The dog won his maiden over the flying 288 metres in a more than acceptable 17.10 a fortnight ago. But with quicker qualifiers in the other maiden heat was going to have to step it up in last Friday's final and did just that.

Elastic Bairn was away in the second half of the field from box four and looked in dire straights early but didn't panic with dogs either side of him driving through. He found the rail on the turn before going away an easy winner in 16.86.

Lawrance never rushes her pups to the track and has clearly got her timing spot on with Elastic Bairn, watch for him and his brothers and sisters over the short course distances as they go through their grades in the coming months.

O'Reilly's latest project Hello to her rivals

NOT a week goes by at the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club without Peter O'Reilly featuring in the headlines.

This week it was a new arrival that announced herself on the Queensland stage.

Multiple time Wentworth Park winner Hello Mavis was ultra-impressive in her Fifth Grade heat last Friday.

The bitch, who's raced over the 500 and 600 metres during her entire 58 starts, got her first look at the 431 start and Ipswich. She looked like a seasoned veteran straight to the front surging away for a 24.96 win.

It's another step in the right direction as O'Reilly looks to establish her in Queensland.

Two starts ago, she ran them ragged by almost 13 lengths on Bundaberg over the 550 metres showing her versatility over multiple distances.

Not three until December, Hello Mavis is still in her racing prime and no doubt O'Reilly has his sights set on bigger targets over the 520 metres. For now, winning anywhere will do.

Hello Mavis will face off against another handy bitch in he Grade Five Final on Friday in the shape of Eric Thompson Memorial winner Libby's Girl for Wayne Scott who also broke 25 seconds (24.98) winning her heat.

The pup got off to a rollicking start winning the series at Albion Park. However, with five wins already to her name has gotten up in grade quickly.

Not wanting her to get stale, Scott brought her to Ipswich and she didn't let him down showing great track sense from box six.

Once she led, she was never going to get beaten.

Farmor Bundy's flirts with track record

WAYNE Scott's Farmor Bundy's started his career with 16.97 and 16.94 wins over the 288 metres before sharply stepping up to the 431 at Ipswich and the 395 metres at Albion Park.

While the dog has had some success in that time notching another three wins, there's nowhere he's performed better than Ipswich's sprint trip where he made it three from three in a stunning 16.67 gallop last Friday. That was less and a tenth of a second outside the track record (16.57), which also got a scare last week.

The mixed fourth/fifth grade contest was all but over after a few strides.

The powerfully built son of Farmor Las Vegas took full advantage of box run for an unimpeded dash to the line.