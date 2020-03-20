Ipswich delivery service inundated with orders

Selena Kentrotes and Regan Stack of One Bank. They deliver household staples to people in isolation.

Selena Kentrotes and Regan Stack of One Bank. They deliver household staples to people in isolation.

AN IPSWICH home delivery service has been run off its feet as coronavirus panic is felt in shopping centres across the region.

Drivers from Pauls Home Delivery Ipswich have been delivering goods to the elderly and those who have self-isolated.

“We go as far out as Boonah and we go out to Fernvale, Ipswich, Springfield and then out to Karalee and Karana Downs,” managing director Regan Stack said.

“We’ve seen an uplift, which has been good because unfortunately there’s a lot of people that can’t get to the shops so our service certainly fills that void.”

The service delivers milk, yoghurt, cream, butter and bakery products.

They are able to deliver twice a week depending on the suburb.

“Current supplies are fine and we don’t see an issue in the foreseeable future,” Mr Stack said. “We do have a fair amount of flexibility in the business to extend the growth, so I’m not concerned. I believe we can handle the current situation without too much trouble.

“We’ve been delivering in Ipswich for nearly 20 years.

“If we can be of assistance, we’re more than happy to help.”

For more information or to place an order phone 3294 7339 or visit the Pauls Home Delivery Ipswich Facebook page.