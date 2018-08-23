Ipswich debut for footy star's foray into film

FIRST LOOK: Jason Stevens (centre, crouching) with the North Queensland Cowboys team at a special screening of the film Chasing Comets . (inset) A scene from the film, featuring Beau Ryan and Dan Ewing.

FIRST LOOK: Jason Stevens (centre, crouching) with the North Queensland Cowboys team at a special screening of the film Chasing Comets . (inset) A scene from the film, featuring Beau Ryan and Dan Ewing. Contributed

IN THE wake of a successful career with the footy in hand, Cronulla Sharks legend Jason Stevens has carved out a career for himself in perhaps the most unlikely of fields.

The former Kangaroos and NSW representative embarked on a screenwriting course shortly after hanging up the boots in 2005, with a view to becoming a filmmaker.

His ground work has culminated in the release of his first film, Chasing Comets, based loosely on Stevens' own career and the challenges he faced along the road to success.

A scene from the Jason Steven's film, Chasing Comets. Contributed

Stevens will officially launch the film tonight while visiting Ipswich's Limelight Cinema for an exclusive screening and special Q&A session with fans.

The excited film writer/producer said he wanted to be in the rugby-league-loving heart of Queensland for the film's launch.

"I have been on the phone to my old mate Andrew Walker to come along, and I've also got (former Sharks teammates) Craig Greenhill and Paul Fisher coming,” he said.

"Since I've retired, I've done stints with Fox, The Matty Johns Show and Dancing With the Stars, but every spare minute has been ploughed into films.

Jason Stevens with Johnathan Thurston at a special North Queensland Cowboys screening of the film Chasing Comets. Contributed

Chasing Comets features some familiar Aussie faces, including Home and Away stars Dan Ewing and Isabelle Lucas and Footy Show favourite Beau Ryan. Rhys Muldoon and Peter Phelps also star.

"What I miss most about footy is the guys taking the mickey out of each other. This film has a lot of that tongue-in-cheek humour,” Stevens said.

The screening of Chasing Comets will start at 6.30pm at Limelight Cinemas, Riverlink.

A meet and greet with Jason Stevens will be held prior to the screening.