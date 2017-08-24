Ipswich deal is extra bounce for basketball, netball stars

LEFT TO RIGHT: Ari Jelekainen (Aura, Managing Director) Tero Jelekainen (Aura Project Manager), Kate Jones (Minister for the Commonwealth Games), Jim Madden (Member for Ipswich West), Mark Peters (GOLDOC CEO).

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones has welcomed the newest sponsor to join the Games family - AURA - an Ipswich-based company that will also build portable wooden sports floors at the basketball and netball venues for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Today, Minister Jones gave the seal of approval to the family-run and owned company at Parliament House, where Aura Sports Floors representatives set up temporary flooring to showcase their home-grown product.

"Aura has a proud heritage, having operated in Queensland for nearly 30 years, and it's great to welcome another Queensland business success onboard.

"They join a long list of local businesses that are working hard to help us achieve Queensland's greatest ever sporting success story," Ms Jones said.

The Aura family business will lay around 1,563 sqm of Speed Lock and 608 sqm of Rome 20 across the two Games locations at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre and the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

"Aura has a good track record having already delivered the infield at the Anna Meares Velodrome, which has opened the way for a range of sports other than cycling to be played there long after the Games.

"It's all about achieving a positive legacy for future generations."

The Palaszczuk Government remains committed to supporting businesses across Queensland and encouraging them to make the most of the opportunities offered by the Games.

"It will be a game changer for Queensland business with benefits that will flow long after the Games.

Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden, said it was exciting to see a long-standing, local company benefit from the Games.

"I'm really proud that an Ipswich-based company has been given the opportunity to be part of such a major international event. Opportunities like this come along once in a lifetime. It's great for our local economy," Mr Madden said.

GC2018 CEO Mark Peters said that 86% of GOLDOC contracts have been awarded to companies with a Queensland presence.

"This means jobs for locals and an improved skills base for Queensland into the future," Mr Peters said.

Aura Managing Director, Ari Jelekainen, said the company has been delivering sports flooring to elite and community venues for three decades.

"We've invested in strategic alliances and partnerships with the world's leading manufacturers, to ensure that Australia is provided with cutting edge technology.

"Aura has a team of 20 full time staff with half to work directly on the Games. We're all really looking forward to being a part of GC2018 and displaying our products on a global stage.

"We're hoping our sports solutions gives the Australian Basketball and Netball teams that little extra bounce and spring to bring home the Gold."

Aura Founder, Kari Jelekainen added; "When I moved to Australia from Finland, I found this to be a very welcoming country full of opportunity and diversity.

"It was in Australia that I started this business, met my wife and started a family. Now that I am retired, I am very proud to see that my sons have the same passion for this industry and have chosen not only to stay in, but to grow the family business, to greater heights than I had ever dreamt possible."