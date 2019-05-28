Ipswich in the dark as car crash cuts power supply

SOME residents in Brassall are without power after a single-vehicle crash into a pole this morning.

The collision occurred on the corner of Haig St and Vogel Rd just before 10am.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Energex crews are on site and carrying out emergency repairs.

It is not yet known when power will be restored but an update from Energex is expected at 2:30pm.

In total 179 customers are without power.

The affected streets are: Bourke St, Haig St, Hunter St, Kenworth St, Leahy St, Ranch St, Rowan Dr, Sunshine Cres, Underwood St, Vi Ct and Vogel Rd.