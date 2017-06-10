21°
News

Ipswich dad taking on council for $750k

Emma Clarke
| 10th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
DAMAGE DONE: Mitchell Eager is suing after claiming he was injured at work.
DAMAGE DONE: Mitchell Eager is suing after claiming he was injured at work. Emma Clarke

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LABOURER Mitchell Eager has much more than his own compensation at the forefront of a $750,000 law suit against Ipswich City Council.

The father said he "didn't care if he ended up with five cents" out of the damages claims before the court but was fighting on behalf of other workers who were injured on the job.

He's claiming damages for a breach of duty of care after he says he hurt his back while moving a 500kg cement pipe at a council site in July 2014.

"I shifted it with the crowbar I just felt a pop in my back," Mr Eager said.

It was a life-changing injury that ended his 13-year career and left his young family without his income.

Mr Eager says is is painful for him to drive long distances and he's unable to play with his daughters Maya, 6, and Keeley, 3.

"After 15 minutes of driving, I'm in agony. I put off going places that are a long trip, I can't run around the yard with them like I wish I could," he said.

"That's all I'm trained in doing, building roads and concreting, I've been doing it since I was 17."

He said he wanted his experience to encourage other workers to stand up for their rights.

"I've seen that many people being bullied at work and I thought I'm not doing it, I'm going to take them," he said.

"I don't care if I end up with five cents, at the end of the day it's the principle.

"I've seen blokes hurt themselves and not go and do an incident report for the same reason I'm in, in fear of getting sacked.

"My message to others is don't hold back, make sure (they report it), it's a long road ahead."

Stephanie Francis of Maurice Blackburn said employers had a duty of care for their employees.

"For an employer of this size, who employs a lot of people in the community, we say that risk is unacceptable," Ms Francis said.

"What we're hoping to do by bringing the claim is we're hopeful the council will take the matter on board and move to improve their systems so this accident doesn't happen to someone else."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich city council workplace injury

Pisasale meeting developer during $50k cash trip

Pisasale meeting developer during $50k cash trip

Paul Pisasale was meeting a developer when a man allegedly delivered a package containing $50,000 cash, according to a barrister at the centre of the storm.

  • News

  • 10th Jun 2017 5:34 AM

Ipswich needs an 'in your face' top leader: expert

BIG SHOES: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale's legacy will be hard to live up to and acting mayor Paul Tully says the next leader will have to take a different approach.

Ipswich could have reprieve from dirty campaign tactics

Jets on the front line of DVAC support

COMMUNITY ACTION: Lisa McClure, CEO Jason Cupitt and Erin Haines model the Jets DVAC jerseys.

Ipswich to host honourable guest

People skills the IQ of the future

Headspace Training principal, Tony Farugia.

Emotional intelligence now trumping IQ in business

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky

The latest from city's live music scene

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

SOPHIE Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia.

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Here's five things to do this weekend

ALL ACTION: Don't miss out on the Ipswich Winternationals drag racing at Willowbank Raceway.

Gathering of the Clans and the Queensland Pipe Band Championships

Seductive take on dark side

TOURING: Aine Tyrell will perform at Studio 188, Ipswich on Saturday night.

Nomadic musician comes to Ipswich

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that is not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

The Calf Factory with Scenic Rim Splendour

37-49 Bernie Jensen Road, Rosevale 4340

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

216 acres with 4 Titles These are the “ Champions”! This outstanding result was received at the 2017 annual Silverdale Weaner Sale with over 2000 head at this...

&quot;YOUR DREAMS, YOUR BUILDER; YOU&#39;RE IN CHARGE&quot;

36A Frederick, Newtown 4305

Residential Land All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in ... $155,000

All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in place and driveway concreted. Your job is to get your plans ready, find your builder and you...

SOLD PRIOR TO HITTING THE MARKET!!

29 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 2 1 3 SOLD PRIOR TO...

Here is another property in Booval that has SOLD before hitting the market. Sitting on 900sqm in a prime development corridor, this property was snapped up by...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000 IS NOW VACANT!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – Winstone Glades best value brick home is available for you to move in to as soon as you possibly can!! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!