Ipswich dad sings his way on to Team Seal on The Voice

Seanna Cronin
| 26th Apr 2017 8:25 PM Updated: 8:30 PM
Arthur Bristowe of Bellbird Park is a contestant on The Voice.
Arthur Bristowe of Bellbird Park is a contestant on The Voice.

YOU'D never guess Arthur Bristowe suffered from shyness after his energetic blind audition on The Voice tonight.

The 33-year-old from Bellbird Park, who grew up in the small town Murupara in New Zealand, burst on to the stage with his rendition of Steve Wonder's Living for the City.

Within seconds notoriously picky coach Seal turned around, followed by Delta Goodrem.

"I'm not someone who turns around very quickly, if you know what I mean; I came back to coach because of voices like yours," Seal said.

"You're not afraid; we'll go far with that."

The stay-at-home dad, who cares for his 13-month-old son AJ, told the QT he overcame his shyness by performing at karaoke bars.

"Since I was young I was very shy and insecure about the way I looked," he said.

"I always worried about the way everybody thought about me. I spent a number of years doing karaoke. I'd get a side step in there, and then I slowly progressed with the movements and choreography.

"Finally my mates I grew up with said 'You're too good for this' and they encouraged me to get out there (and audition for The Voice)."

Karaoke is also how he met his wife Kat Haenga.

"I lured her in with the song Let's Get It On by Marvin Gaye," he laughed.

Arthur looks forward to working with Seal, who mentored the first two Voice winners Karise Eden and Harrison Craig.

"He was my first preference; I just felt that he and I in terms of music are very similar," he said.

"I thought that he would be able to help me and carry me forward to the next stages.

"I only just started getting into music and doing gigs last year. I consider myself still quite fresh, and I'm still trying to find my feet and the type of artist I want to be."

THE VOICE: Meet the Ipswich singers ready to face judges

Judah Kelly will audition on The Voice later this week.

ARTHUR Bristowe and Judah Kelly are hoping they've got what it takes

